Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hooda leaves Baroda camp after accusing Pandya of abusive behaviour

According to reports, Hooda got into a tiff with Baroda captain Krunal Pandya during the practice matches. As per reports in CricTracker, Hooda penned a letter to the Baroda Cricket Association, in which he opened up about Pandya’s unprofessional behaviour in front of his coach and teammates.

Hooda further added that Indian cricketer Pandya abused Hooda in front of coach Prabhakar and other junior teammates. The controversy came to light on the eve of the tournament. Baroda is set to open their Mushtaq Ali campaign against Uttarakhand on Sunday (Jan 10).

This will come as a blemish ahead of the much anticipated wait as domestic cricket finally returns to the scene after the unforeseen coronavirus-enforced delay.

With the experienced Hooda pulling out of the event, it will be a big miss for Baroda. Hooda, who played for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of the IPL, was in good form and Baroda will surely miss his experience.

The cricketer, who has featured in 46 first-class and 123 T20s for Baroda accused his captain of abusing him and eventually withdrew from the event.

As per reports in SportStar, Hooda wrote in the letter, “I am playing cricket since last 11 years from Baroda cricket Association. At present, I am selected for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr. Kurnal Pandiya is using abusive language to me in front of my team-mates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance Stadium Vadodara.”

As per reports, Hooda has left the team’s bio-secure bubble on Saturday (Jan 9) evening.