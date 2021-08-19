T20 World Cup 2021: Australia name 15-member squad, Aaron Finch to lead

Melbourne, August 19: The National Selection Panel on Thursday (August 19) named a 15-player Australia squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE, scheduled to start in October. September 10 is the cut off date for participating countries to announce their squads for the mega event.
There were speculations that Australia might not name some of the frontline players in view of the Ashes later this year. But the Aussies, who will be captained by Aaron Finch in the tournament, included all the main players.
George
Bailey,
Chairman
of
Selectors,
said:
"We
are
confident
this
squad
has
the
ability
to
take
the
side
deep
into
what
will
be
an
extremely
competitive
tournament.
We
have
some
of
the
best
players
in
the
world
in
their
respective
roles
combined
with
the
collective
experience
to
succeed
against
the
very
best
T20
sides."
Bailey said Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Pat Cummins returned to the squad having missed the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. He also said Steve Smith returned from an elbow injury while captain Finch has recovered well from recent knee surgery.
"We look forward to having all of these players available both from a playing perspective and the experience they bring to International tournaments," Bailey said.
Uncapped West Australian Josh Inglis has been named in the squad as back-up wicketkeeper to Matthew Wade and a versatile batsman who can have an impact in the top and middle orders.
"Josh has been on our radar for some time with his performances in white ball cricket and more recently in the Vitality Blast where he topped the run charts," Bailey said.
"He offers the squad flexibility in the batting order with his adaptability, counterattacking ability and power striking. He is a player we are excited about for the future."
Selectors have chosen four spinners including Queenslander Mitchell Swepson alongside Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa and Maxwell. Swepson impressed in the games he played in the West Indies and Bangladesh including his 3-26 from eight overs in the last two games on tour.
"Mitchell has been impressive with the opportunities he has had," Bailey said. "Given the amount of cricket being played at the World Cup venues, we expect the wickets in the UAE to favour slow bowling, particularly in the latter stages, so he gives us another strong leg-spin option."
Fast
bowler
Josh
Hazlewood's
impressive
form
on
his
return
to
the
T20
side
last
summer
and
in
the
West
Indies
and
Bangladesh
led
to
his
inclusion
to
complete
the
pace
attack
alongside
Cummins,
Mitchell
Starc
and
Richardson.
Tasmanian Nathan Ellis, who completed a hat-trick on debut against Bangladesh, all-rounder Daniel Sams and the vastly experienced Dan Christian have been named travelling reserves.
Some of the squad members are expected to take part in the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) prior to the tournament while others will prepare with their respective states.
Australia squad: Aaron Finch (Victoria, Captain), Ashton Agar (Western Australia), Pat Cummins (New South Wales, Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood (New South Wales), Josh Inglis (Western Australia), Mitchell Marsh (Western Australia), Glenn Maxwell (Victoria), Kane Richardson (South Australia), Steve Smith (New South Wales), Mitchell Starc (New South Wales), Marcus Stoinis (Western Australia), Mitchell Swepson (Queensland), Matthew Wade (Tasmania), David Warner (New South Wales), Adam Zampa (New South Wales).
Travelling reserves: Dan Christian (New South Wales), Nathan Ellis (Tasmania), Daniel Sams (New South Wales).
