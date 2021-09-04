T20 World Cup 2021: Ben Stokes likely to miss the mega event in UAE

Recently, Stokes had to go through the death of his father after prolonged illness and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said they will not put pressure on Stokes to come back to cricket with T20 World Cup and the Ashes within the sight.

As per Daily Mail, Stokes is not even thinking about cricket at the moment. It may be recalled that England had entered the final of the T20 World Cup in 2016 in India but lost to West Indies as Carlos Brathwaite hammered Stokes for four sixes in the final over. Five years down the line, Stokes might not be around to atone for that horror sequence.

The deadline to submit final squad for the T20 World Cup is Friday next and as of now Australia and New Zealand have announced their 15 members squad for the mega event.

Stokes has also been ruled out of the upcoming IPL 2021. He was playing for Rajasthan Royals and now the team has drafted in Glenn Phillips as his replacement.