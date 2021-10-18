T20 World Cup 2021: Can't count any team out in T20s, says Scotland captain Coetzer

Making his second international appearance, 31-year-old Chris Greaves was the star of the match with an all-round display as Scotland beat Bangladesh by 6 runs in the second game of Round 1 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Following the stunning result, Scotland captain Coetzer said it would be a mistake to take any team lightly in the shortest format of the game and also spoke highly of his team's batting depth.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Chris Greaves steals the show from Shakib Al Hasan

"Credit to the Bangladesh bowlers, they showed high class skills. They did blow us away a bit. But you can't count any team out in T20s, We had a lot of belief in our batting depth, we do feel we can all hit the ball a long way. Greaves and Watt showed it," Coetzer said after the match.

Put in to bat, Scotland were reeling at 53/6 after 12 overs, but Greaves and Mark Watt led the fight back with 51-run stand for the 7th wicket to set a challenging target of 141 for Bangladesh.

In response, Bangladesh were kept at bay as Scotland bowled brilliantly to increase the asking rate and it was too much in the end for the lower-order batters, who could take the score only to 134/7 in their 20 overs.

And the Scotland skipper said his team did really well in the field despite dew in the second half of the match and added his team will continue to prove they are capable.

"It was tricky, there was plenty of dew. I felt our fielders tackled it well apart from myself, all credit to them. It (lower order fightback) just shows that we can win a game from any position," Coetzer said.

"We fought back with some great knocks and this is a great confidence builder. We understand that we have to play extremely well to beat sides. We certainly didn't play to our full potential tonight against a good Bangladesh side.

"We'll do what we do after winning games. Everyone backs each other. Really proud of the guys. We continually keep proving to ourselves that we're capable."

Player of the Match Greaves, who also picked up two wickets, said with 140 on the board they backed themselves to cause an upset.

"We were in a tough situation obviously and it doesn't always go that way. It was just to rebuild the innings at that stage and see where we could go from there. I was happy to be that person. With the score on the board, you've got something to bowl at.

"I think once we got that total on the board with our bowling lineup, we'll back it. It was a great great game. It was my day I think today. It will be many other days that any one of us in that squad will be a part of."

Greaves, who scored 45 off 28 balls and ended with figures of 2 for 19, said he was happy to have contributed to the team's success.

"I'm just glad I could contribute in the way I did. Incredible. There's so many words. Just really enjoying it and taking one day at a time. Hopefully many more days like this to come."

Scotland will look to build on their winning start when they next face Papua New Guinea in the afternoon game on Tuesday (October 19) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

(With Agency inputs)