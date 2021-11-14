T20 World Cup 2021 Final: 'Shame that Devon Conway misses tonight,' says Kane Williamson

Williamson said that it was a shame that Conway had to miss the final clash against Australia due to the hand injury but the team should move on and focus on the game.

"It is a shame that he (Conway) misses but as a team, we have to move on and focus on the challenge at hand. Mitch Santner is a world-class operator and it didn't quite work out in the match the other night. We don't want to look too far ahead and we just need to make a few small adjustments," said Williamson during the toss.

Devon Conway sustained an injury on his hand during the semi-final clash against England. Wicket-keeper Tim Seifert has been included in the Playing XI as Conway's replacement for the final match.

Meanwhile, Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and invited Williamson to bat in the final clash. Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around. Australia, on the other hand, are playing unchanged against their trans-Tasman rival.

Playing XI:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

