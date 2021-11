T20 World Cup 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

Chasing a competitive target of 173 in the final, Marsh made it look like a walk in the park in the company of David Warner (53 off 38 balls), who also turned the wheels of fortune for himself and his team during a victory, achieved in 18.5 overs.

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia lift maiden title with 8-wicket thrashing of New Zealand

It was also the third successive defeat for New Zealand in a limited-overs world cup final. The Blackcaps, earlier, lost the 2015 World Cup final to Australia and fell agonisingly short of winning their maiden title in the 2019 World Cup final to England.

Here are the full list of award winners, records and statistics:

Player of the match and tournament Man of the Match: Mitchell Marsh Player of the Tournament: David Warner - 289 runs Player of the Tournament in each T20 World Cup 2007 - Shahid Afridi 2009 - Tilakaratne Dilshan 2010 - Kevin Pietersen 2012 - Shane Watson 2014 - Virat Kohli 2016 - Virat Kohli 2021 - David Warner Top wicket-takers in each T20 World Cup: 2007 - Umar Gul - Pakistan - 13 2009 - Umar Gul - Pakistan - 13 2010 - Dirk Nannes - Australia - 14 2012 - Ajantha Mendis - SL - 15 2014 - Imran Tahir (SA)/Ahsan Malik (Netherlands) - 12 2016 - Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan - 16 2021 - Wanindu Hasaranga - SL - 16 Top run-getters in each T20 World Cup 2007 - Matthew Hayden (265) 2009 - Tillakaratne Dilshan (317) 2010 - Mahela Jayawardene (302) 2012 - Shane Watson (249) 2014 - Virat Kohli (319) 2016 - Tamim Iqbal (295) 2021 - Babar Azam (303) ICC World T20 champions: 2007 - India (beat Pakistan) 2009 - Pak (beat SL) 2010 - Eng (beat Australia) 2012 - WI (beat SL) 2014 - SL (beat India) 2016 - WI (beat England) 2021 - Aus (beat NZ) Best Performers in T20 World Cup 2021: Most Runs: Babar Azam - Pakistan - 6 matches - 303 runs David Warner - Australia - 7 matches - 289 runs Highest Average: Jos Buttler - England - 6 innings - 89.67 - 3 Not Outs Marcus Stoinis - Australia - 4 innings - 80 - 3 Not Outs Highest Individual Score: Jos Buttler - England - 101 Highest Strike Rate: Pat Cummins - Australia - 400 (1 innings) Asif Ali - Pakistan - 237.50 (4 innings) Most Fifties: Babar Azam - Pakistan - 4 Most Sixes: Jos Buttler - England - 13 Most Fours: David Warner - Australia - 32 Bowling Stats Most Wickets: Wanindu Hasaranga - SL - 16 Wickets - 8 matches, including qualifiers. Adam Zampa - Australia - 13 Wickets - 7 matches (all Super 12 and knockout games) Best Average: Paul Stirling - Ireland - 5 Five-wicket hauls: Adam Zampa - Australia - 1 Mujeeb Zadran - Australia - 1 Stats & Records Fewest balls taken to score a 50 in T20 WC finals: 31 Mitchell Marsh v NZ 2021 32 Kane Williamson v Aus 2021 33 Kumar Sangakkara v Ind 2014 33 Joe Root v WI 2016 34 David Warner v NZ 2021 Most runs conceded by an Australian bowler in a T20I: 64 Andrew Tye v NZ Auckland 2018 60 Mitchell Starc v NZ Dubai 2021 59 Kane Richardson v Eng Edgbaston 2018 Highest individual scores in T20 WC finals: 85*Marlon Samuels vs Eng 2016 85 Kane Williamson vs Aus 2021 78 Marlon Samuels vs SL 2012 77 Virat Kohli vs SL 2014 75 Gautam Gambhir vs Pak 2007 Adam Zampa in T20 WC 2021: 2/21 vs SA 2/12 vs SL 1/37 vs Eng 5/19 vs Ban 1/20 vs WI 1/22 vs Pak 1/26 vs NZ 27 overs | 13 wickets | ER 5.81 | SR 12.4 Most ICC Finals Lost 6 - England 5 - India 4 - New Zealand* 4 - Sri Lanka Most World Cup finals (ODIs & T20Is): 9* - Australia (Won 5, Lost 3) 6 - SL (W 2, L 4) 6 - Eng (W 2, L 4) 5 - WI (W 4, L 1) 5 - Ind (W 3, L 2) 4 - Pak (W 2, L 2) 3* - NZ (W 0, L 2)