T20 World Cup 2021: India squad likely on Wednesday, competition hots up for spinner, all-rounder slots

As of now, Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand have announced their 15 among the Test-playing nations. The ICC has set September 10 (Friday) as the cut off date to announce the squad for the T20 World Cup.

India selectors led by Chetan Sharma were waiting for the end of the fourth Test against England at the Oval which the visitors won by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead with a match remaining at Manchester, beginning on September 10.

Among the players, many among the 15, especially top order batsmen, select themselves as competition is only for a couple of spots like all-rounder and spinner.

Virat Kohli is certain to lead the side in the UAE in the mega event and he could be even see opening the batting as he had indicated during the first phase of the IPL 2021. Kohli had opened for Royal Challengers Bangalore and said that was an option he would like to explore going into the T20 World Cup.

A spinner's slot has been opened up after off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the IPL 2021 with an injury and it is not certain that whether the Tamil Nadu lad can regain fitness by the T20 World Cup time.

The selectors have the option of including him in the squad with the subject to fitness tag but they might just go for spinner Varun Chakravarthy who has been impressive in the IPL and during his recent India debut against Sri Lanka. Kuldeep Yadav might just lost out to the TN man.

Ishan Kishan might just get the nod ahead of Sanju Samson for the reserve wicketkeeper slot behind Rishabh Pant. Shreyas Iyer might have recovered from his injury and rejoined the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2021 but he may find it tough to find a place in the middle-order that has Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul.

Reserve players in contention could include Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Krunal Pandya, T Natarajan and Axar Patel.

Here's India probable 15-member squad for T20 World Cup

1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Virat Kohli (Captain), 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5, KL Rahul, 6. Rishabh Pant (wk), 7. Hardik Pandya, 8. Ravindra Jadeja, 9. Shardul Thakur, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Jasprit Bumrah, 12. Deepak Chahar, 13. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 14. Ishan Kishan (wk), 15. Washington Sundar/Varun Chakravarthy.