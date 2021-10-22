T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 Against India on October 24

1. Openers

Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman: They can give Pakistan a flying start and Rizwan has grown into a very important member of this side, and a very good wicketkeeper batsman in contemporary cricket.

2. Middle-order batsmen

Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Asif Ali: This is as solid a middle-order as any other. Captain Babar is in good form of late, and veteran Hafeez has been in good nick in the Pakistan Super League. Asif showed his prowess when he made a 18-ball 32 against South Africa in a side game a couple of days ago. Malik of course add a lot a experience and calmness to the side.

3. All-rounders

Shoaib Malik, Mohamed Hafeez, Hasan Ali: Both Malik and Hafeez can come up with very tidy overs and Malik in particular has been effective against India in the past. Ali is more of a bowler but at No 7, he can contribute some very crucial runs.

4. Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf: They are all very good bowlers and Afridi can bring in some vital breakthroughs. The only thing that may work against them is their inexperience at the big stage. And India have some very experienced names in their line-up. The Pakistan young names need to find a way to tame the occasion and experience of Indian batsmen.