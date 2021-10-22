Cricket
T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Predicted Playing 11 Against India on October 24

Dubai, October 22: Pakistan will embark on their quest to win a second T20 world title when they face India in the Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (October 24).

It will be a match that the fans have been waiting so anxiously as an India vs Pakistan match is a rare occurrence these days.

Pakistan have a very good T20 record in the last couple of years, so as India. As it always has been, Pakistan remain an unpredictable force and could work over any team.

Here then, the possible 11 of Pakistan for the India match.

Mohammed Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman: They can give Pakistan a flying start and Rizwan has grown into a very important member of this side, and a very good wicketkeeper batsman in contemporary cricket.

Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Hafeez, Asif Ali: This is as solid a middle-order as any other. Captain Babar is in good form of late, and veteran Hafeez has been in good nick in the Pakistan Super League. Asif showed his prowess when he made a 18-ball 32 against South Africa in a side game a couple of days ago. Malik of course add a lot a experience and calmness to the side.

Shoaib Malik, Mohamed Hafeez, Hasan Ali: Both Malik and Hafeez can come up with very tidy overs and Malik in particular has been effective against India in the past. Ali is more of a bowler but at No 7, he can contribute some very crucial runs.

Shaheen Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf: They are all very good bowlers and Afridi can bring in some vital breakthroughs. The only thing that may work against them is their inexperience at the big stage. And India have some very experienced names in their line-up. The Pakistan young names need to find a way to tame the occasion and experience of Indian batsmen.

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:31 [IST]
