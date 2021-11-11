T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal 2: Australia vs Pakistan: Dubai Pitch Report, Average Score, Records, Weather

Pakistan have turned it around following their first-round exit in 2016. The Babar Azam-led side has defied the odds to become the team to beat this edition.

The 2009 champion is the only team that remains undefeated in the ongoing tournament. The last time these two met in the semifinals of a T20 World Cup, Australia, inspired by Mike Hussey, had beaten Pakistan in a thriller.

But this year, Pakistan have resisted crumbling under pressure and are comfortable in the UAE, having hosted several seasons of the Pakistan Super League and their home matches here since 2009.

Following a historic win over India where they looked completely invincible, Pakistan have showed very few chinks in their armour against New Zealand and Afghanistan.

The formidable top-order, led by the tournament's leading run-scorer Azam (264), who has four half-centuries against his name, is expected to deliver once again but Australia's bowling attack will also be ready and waiting to capitalise on any slip up.

In case the opening duo of Azam and Mohammad Rizwan fail, Pakistan have an array of match-winners in the middle order in the form of six-hitting machine Asif Ali and veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who all are among the runs.

However, the team would be expecting more from Fakhar Zaman, the only one to have not made a significant contribution with the bat yet. Their bowling attack has been as impressive as their batting unit if not more.

So here’s some essential info like Pitch, Weather reports and T20 records in Dubai.

1. Dubai Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium often favours batsman, especially if a team is batting second because the possibility of dew. But bowlers, especially the spinners, will have a role to play in the middle-orders when the bigger boundaries here will come in to play. Of course, bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Mitchell Starc can take the pitch out of equation too.

2. Dubai Weather

The weather at Dubai will hover around the 30 degree celsius mark, and the needle will drop further down by another couple of degrees in the night. Humidity in Dubai generally oscillates between 45 and 55 degrees.

3. Match prediction

Pakistan is the odds on favourite. They have a strong and in-form batting line-up and a bowling that is, arguably, the most varied in this tournament. This is not to downplay Australia as they have big match experience and some of their frontline players have found form just at the right time. Still, they need to produce something very special to upset this Pakistan side.

4. Dubai International Stadium T20 records

Total matches played: 72

Matches won batting first: 34

Matches won bowling first: 37

Average 1st Innings score: 141

Average 2nd Innings score: 123

Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan

Lowest total: 55/10 (14.2 Ov) by West Indies vs England

Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by Afghanistan vs UAE

Lowest score defended: 134/7 (20 Ov) by Oman vs Hong Kong.