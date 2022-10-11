T20 World Cup 2022: Bangar and Steyn on the impact of Bumrah’s loss to India

Bumrah was ruled out of the show-piece event due to an injury, leaving the need to find someone who can fill in for one of the most pivotal roles in Team India's bowling department.

This has led to a number of names being considered as suitable replacements for the pace spearhead with Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj in contention to fill the void.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live', former India batting coach Bangar and former South Africa pace bowler Steyn spoke about the impact of Bumrah's loss to Team India and who can be his replacement in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

"There were really small signs of concern, because when Bumrah did not play the first match, then he played the second game, and then suddenly, he was rested. You suddenly start to think whether this is serious, because he had been out on rest and rehab for a long time and he was somebody who was given a task of strengthening," Bangar said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live'.

While Bangar feels Bumrah's loss is a huge blow for India, he hopes the players being considered as the pacer's replacement can grab the opportunity and leave their mark at the T20 World Cup.

"It comes as a huge blow because an Indian attack without Bumrah means that a lot of teams will start thinking differently as to how they would approach their batting against the Indian bowling attack," Bangar added.

"So, a huge blow for India, but again, in sport, one man's loss is another man's opportunity. Hopefully, maybe a (Deepak) Chahar or Shami or Arshdeep can be there and leave a mark on the World Cup Down Under."

Bumrah's injury has led to a number of suitors eyeing their place in the Indian squad and with the big boots to fill, the selectors have a major decision to make ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Former South Africa quick Steyn feels India will miss Bumrah, but said whoever fills in for the pace spearhead will need to "raise their game by a small percentage".

"It's a tough one. You can hope that the World Cup brings an opportunity for somebody to kind of be better than they actually are sometimes. They perform way better than they normally would. So, whoever takes his place, I hope that would be the case for them," Steyn said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live'

"Whoever gets selected, You probably want them to raise their game by a small percentage because of the hole that they are filling. Somebody like Bumrah, it's so difficult to fill his place. He is such a world class player. India will miss him tremendously in this World Cup."