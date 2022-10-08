T20 World Cup 2022: Full List Of Injured Players, Ruled Out Players, Replacements

But as in the run-up to any such mega event, teams are also batting with injuries to some of their key players.

Here’s the list of injured players, ruled out players and replacements so far. October 15 is the cut off date to replace an injured player without ICC permission, and post that date it will require the nod from the tournament technical committee.

List of injured players, replacements

1. India: Jasprit Bumrah (ruled out with back injury): No replacement yet

Ravindra Jadeja (ruled out with knee injury): Axar Patel.

Deepak Chahar (Back strain): Chahar is a standby player and is currently at NCA.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh. Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

2. Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (knee ligament injury): The pacer is recovering. Afridi is in the squad but subject to fitness.

Naseem Shah (Covid-19 positive, Pneumonia): Naseem missed 6 T20Is against England but has reportedly recovered.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. Standby Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

3. England: Jos Butter (Calf injury): Buttler suffered the injury while playing in The Hundred. He missed the whole of the T20I series against Pakistan but could soon be seen in action against Australia.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

4. South Africa: Dwaine Pretorius: Ruled out with a fractured thumb. Replacement: Yet to be announced.

Rassie van der Dussen: Ruled out with a finger injury. He was not selected altogether.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs. Standby Players: Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.

5. Sri Lanka: Dushamantha Chameera: The pacer is still recovering from an ankle injury. But he Chameera has been selected in the squad subject to fitness.

Lahiru Kumara: Kumara is recovering from a hamstring injury and has not played since March, 2022. He also has been selected in the SL squad subject to fitness.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan. Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

6. Australia: Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis missed the recent T20I series against India with a side strain. But he has recovered and will play in the series against England.

Mitchell Marsh: Recovered from an ankle injury and the pace-bowling all-rounder has played against West Indies.

Kane Richardson: Recovered from a hamstring injury that he suffered in June and the pacer is set play against England in a T20I series ahead of T20 World Cup 2022.

Ashton Agar: Recovered from a side strain and the spinner is set to play against England.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

7. New Zealand: Daryl Mitchell: The batter has suffered a fractured finger and missed the on-going tai-series also involving Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Lockie Ferguson: Abdominal injury. The pacer is set to miss the tri-series T20I (NZ, Pakistan, Bangladesh) and waiting for some fitness update.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.