T20 World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj picks up her semi-finalists; predicts final between India and New Zealand

New Zealand - who are facing England in their Super 12 stage encounter on Tuesday (November 1) at The Gabba in Brisbane - are sitting at the top of the team standings in their group. While India - who suffered a defeat at the hands of South Africa in their previous Group 2 match on Sunday - are second in the team rankings. They still have two more games to go in the league stage.

Mithali Raj - who has made her commentary debut with the match between India and South Africa for official broadcasters Star Sports - has predicted an India-New Zealand final.

The legendary cricketer Raj - who retired from international cricket earlier this year after a glittering career - also picked up her semi-finalists for the showpiece event. She included South Africa and either England or defending champions Australia apart from India and New Zealand.

"My predictions for the semi-final spot, that is four spots will be India and South Africa from Group 2. From Group 1, it will be New Zealand and a toss-up between England and Australia. And the finalists, there is no doubt, India has to be there, and New Zealand," she told Star Sports.

With two wins in three games, India are placed second in Group 2 behind South Africa. One more win will assure both India and South Africa a spot in the semi-finals. The final will be played at the MCG on November 13.