T20 World Cup: NZ vs SL, Highlights, Player of the Match, Post-Match: New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by 65 runs

After beginning their campaign with a thrashing 89-run win, New Zealand had a long break, with their match against Afghanistan being washed out without a ball being bowled. But the Kiwis took off from where they had left off with a clinical win over Lanka. On the other hand, Sri Lanka, fell to their second straight loss. Following the win, the Kiwis have one foot in the semis, while Lankans hopes of making it to the semis are all but over.

While Glenn Phillips took the match away from the Lankans with the bat, a clinical bowling display, led by Trent Boult, who registered his best figures in T20I, saw New Zealand cruise to a comfortable win over Sri Lanka.

After opting to bat, New Zealand got off to a shaky start. The openers, who had put up a strong show against Australia, fell early as Sri Lanka dominated the start in Sydney.

While Maheesh Theekshana knocked back the off-stump on just the fourth ball of the game, to send Finn Allen packing for just 1, Devon Conway too saw his stumps knocked back as Dhananjaya struck in just the third over to reduce New Zealand to 7/2 in 2.2 overs.

New Zealand were in early trouble as they lost their top three in the powerplay. The Kiwis posted 25/3 after the first six overs, after Rajitha removed Kane Williamson to 8 off 13 to reduce the Kiwis to 15/3 in four overs.

50 run partnership comes up for the fourth-wicket. After being down for 15/3 in four overs, Mitchell and Phillips rebuilding New Zealand's innings. Phillips struck an important knock for the Kiwis as he brought up his half-century off 39 deliveries.

But after a couple of dropped catches, it was Hasaranga who came to Lanka's rescue, breaking the partnership as he removed Daryl Mitchell for 22 off 24. But Phillips kept the scoreboard ticking with a scintillating knock.

Pulling Kiwis out of the woods, Phillips brought up his 100 off just 61 deliveries. Coming in to bat when Kiwis were stuttering at 15/3 in four overs, Phillips scored the bulk of the runs as he turned the innings around. Phillips' 104 off 64 was studded with ten boundaries and four sixes as he single-handedly put the pressure back on Sri Lanka. Phillips' stroke-filled knock saw Kiwis post 167/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Sri Lanka got off to a disastrous start. Tim Southee handed Kiwis a perfect start, bowling a wicket maiden. After Nissanka fell for a duck, Boult ripped through the top-order, pocking three quick wickets, to reduce Lanka to 8/4 in 3.3 overs.

Sri Lanka registered a disastrous powerplay, and lost a their fifth on the first delivery after the powerplay as as Santner reduced Lanka to 25/5 in 6.1 overs.

After a flurry of wickets, Bhanuka Rajapaksa attempted to rebuild the innings with a 22-ball 34, but Lankans kept losing wickets like a pack of cards. Ferguson was the architect as he handed the Kiwis the big wicket of Rajapaksa to reduce Lanka to 58/6 in 10 overs.

Trent Boult led the way as he turned in his best figures in T20 International cricket. On his final delivery of the match, Boult scalped his fourth, removing Dasun Shanaka (35), to reduce Lanka to 93/9 in 17 overs. Boult registered figures of 4/13 as the Kiwis wrapped up a comfortable win in the end. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi picked up two each, while Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson pocketed a wicket apiece as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 102 in 19.2 overs.

With the win, New Zealand are placed on the table with five points from three matches. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have two points from three games.

Here are the post-match highlights, full list of awards, post-match presentation highlights, comments, player of the match of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Super 12 match in Sydney:

Player of the Match: Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips (NZ): We wanted to carry on being as positive as possible and try and make the right positive choice. On a pitch like that it was a little difficult to hit the slower ball, so it was just about trying to get us to a competitive total. I think we were a little bit above par. (On his innings) I try to entertain as much as I can and today it worked out. But the way the bowlers bowled, the catches that were taken, it was an incredible team effort. (Cramps) At the end of the day, boys said no point injuring yourself, but I came back for the last couple of overs. It's (innings) absolutely indescribable. I was actually more happy with my process. To get a few wickets early on was always crucial. The way the bowlers bowled!

Kane Williamson (NZ), Winning Captain: It was interesting, the wicket was different from what we were expecting. It was tennis ball-ey, got stuck on the surface, the cutters were really effective, little bit variable I think - as opposed to the last pitch we were on. So, I guess trying to make those sort of adjustments on the same sort of grounds is important, and Sri Lanka were also really good at the top. Catches were really effective. Sri Lanka were really good at the top. And then Phillips and Mitchell put on a partnership. (Phillips) Incredible. It was a really good total. Hitting 100s is amazing. You see it all the time on good surfaces, but here you see the guy has to work really hard and take your team out of trouble. Unbelievable knock. We wanted to be aggressive (with the ball). Having said that, we wanted to keep it simple. The guys bowled beautifully.



Dasun Shanaka (SL), Losing Captain: We started off really well and created pressure in the first ten overs. But credit goes to Glenn Phillips and Mitchell. Phillips played an outstanding knock. But out fielding was poor and we dropped few catches. 165 was always a tough ask. Boult and Southee bowled really well upfront. There's a way to chase big totals, and in the first couple of overs you give yourself a chance. We never got settled in. Losing five wickets in the first eight overs was never going to help the chase. (Next two games) If we get a couple of wins, we're still in with a chance of qualifying, so just looking forward to that.