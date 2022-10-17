T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland shock West Indies

This is the second upset win of the ICC marquee event in as many days following Namibia's shock 55-run win over Asian champions Sri Lanka on the opening day at Geelong, Victoria.

Put into bat, Scotland put up a challenging 160 for five in the match which was interrupted by rain.

In reply, the Windies folded up for 118 with Mark Watt doing most of the damage for Scotland with figures three for 12 from his allotted quota of four overs.

For the Caribbeans, Jason Holder top-scored with a 33-ball 38.

Earlier, George Munsey made an unbeaten 66 as Scotland posted 160 in their allotted 20 overs.

The match was stopped by rain after 5.3 overs. Luckily no overs were reduced when the match resumed. For the Windies, Holder was pick of the bowlers, returning figures of two for 14 from three overs.

The 20-minute rain stoppage also aided Scotland's cause as the conditions become slower at the at Bellerive Oval.

Left-arm spinner Watt opened the bowling and returned with match-winning figures of 4-0-12-3, while off-spinner Michael Leask also bowled a tidy two for 15 from his full quota of overs.

Chasing 161 on slow conditions proved to be a tall task for the Nicholas Pooran-led side that did not have much depth and missed the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer in the middle.

The Scots had won all three matches in their group at the 2021 tournament in the UAE and Oman, including a victory against Test nation Bangladesh, before losing all five games in the second phase.

Since then they had played just two T20 official internationals -- suffering heavy defeats against New Zealand in July.

But Scotland, who are ranked 15th in T20 cricket, beat the Netherlands by 18 runs in a warm-up match in Melbourne last week with captain Richie Berrington top-scoring with 41 and carried that momentum into the game against West Indies, who were the overwhelming favourites.

The other teams in Group B are Ireland and Zimbabwe, with the four sides battling it out for two places in the Super 12 phase.

West Indies now must win their next match against Zimbabwe on Wednesday (October 19) to remain in contention for the Super 12.

"We haven't had as many T20 games as we would have liked but have played a lot of 50-overs cricket. It was about transferring those skills to the short form," Berrington said.

Hailing their spinners effort, he added: "They have done it for us in key moments. Watt started off well and always picks up the key wickets. Leask bowled his fours over well on the trot, too."

Disappointed at the loss, Windies skipper Pooran said, "We've to work hard and win two games. We've to take accountability and responsibility."

"We haven't played a lot of T20 cricket as a group since last year's World Cup, but we know what we can do in this format," head coach Shane Burger had said before the start of the tournament and his wards proved exactly that against the West Indies.