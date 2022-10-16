T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka include Binura Fernando as a replacement to injured pacer Dilshan Madushanka

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Binura Fernando as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka in the Sri Lanka squad," said the ICC in a statement.

Fernando, who has played nine T20Is, was named as a replacement after Madushanka was ruled out due to a torn quad muscle. Fernando will travel out from Sri Lanka and join the rest of the squad in Australia.

"The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the statement added.

Sri Lanka - who won the Asia Cup 2022 earlier last month - began their campaign in the global competition by taking on Namibia in the Round 1 of the tournament.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka gave an update about Madushanka's injury during the toss and said, "Unfortunately Dilshan Madushanka got injured in the last practice session, he'll be out. Pramod Madushan in for him (against Namibia)."

Sri Lanka are placed with Namibia, Netherlands and UAE in Group A in round one. Every team will face the other three teams from their respective groups in single round-robin matches with the group winner and runner-up advancing to the Super 12 stage.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Reserves: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanido Fernando.