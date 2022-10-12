T20 World Cup: Highest Run-Scorers to Highest Wicket-Takers – Top Performers of Every Edition Since 2007

So far there has been seven editions of the T20 World Cup and, every year there have been players helping in their team's success in the tournament. In the seven editions so far, we have seen 6 different winners with West Indies winning the cup twice in 2012 and 2016.

The inaugural edition in 2007 was won by India, while Pakistan won the next edition in 2009, England in 2010, Sri Lanka in 2014 and Australia in 2021.

In all seven editions, we have seen different top-scorers, but with the ball, Umar Gul was the best performer in the first two editions. However, there has been five different players taking the title of highest wicket-taker in the editions that followed.

The legends and T20 greats like Chris Gayle, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar Sangakkara, Shoaib Malik and AB de Villiers are among the top batting performers.

Meanwhile, Gul is joined by other former bowlers like Ajantha Mendis, Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Lasith Malinga and Dwayne Bravo among the top bowling performers in the T20 World Cup.

Also, some players who have played in several editions are among the most run getters overall and most wicket-takers overall. The list also features the current players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, R Ashwin and Shakib Al Hasan.

Here is a look at the batting and bowling stats of the T20 World Cup:

Highest run-scorer of every T20 World Cup Edition Player Country Runs Innings Highest Score 50s 100s 6s 4s 2007 Matthew Hayden Australia 265 6 73* 4 0 10 32 2009 Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 317 7 96* 3 0 3 46 2010 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 302 6 100 2 1 11 29 2012 Shane Watson Australia 249 6 72 3 0 15 19 2014 Virat Kohli India 319 6 77 4 0 10 24 2016 Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh 295 6 103* 1 1 14 24 2021 Babar Azam Pakistan 303 6 70 4 0 5 28 Top 10 most runs in T20 World Cup Overall Player Country Runs Innings 100s 50s 4s 6s Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 1016 31 1 6 111 25 Chris Gayle West Indies 965 31 2 7 78 63 Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 897 34 0 6 101 20 Rohit Sharma India 847 30 0 8 80 31 Virat Kohli India 845 19 0 10 78 20 David Warner Australia 762 30 0 6 80 31 AB de Villiers South Africa 717 29 0 5 51 30 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 698 31 0 3 59 23 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 661 30 0 3 63 11 Shoaib Malik Pakistan 646 31 0 3 47 17 Highest wicket-taker of every T20 World Cup Edition Player Country Wickets Matches BBI 4W+I 2007 Umar Gul Pakistan 13 7 4 for 25 1 2009 Umar Gul Pakistan 13 7 5 for 6 1 2010 Dirk Nannes Australia 14 7 4 for 18 1 2012 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka 15 6 6 for 8 2 2014 Imran Tahir South Africa 12 5 4 for 21 1 2014 Ahsan Malik Netherlands 12 7 5 for 19 1 2016 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan 12 7 4 for 20 1 2021 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 16 8 3 for 9 0 BBI - Best Bowling Inning; 4W+I - Four wickets or more in an innings Top 10 most wickets in T20 World Cup Overall Player Country Wickets Matches 4W+I Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 41 31 3 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 39 34 2 Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 38 31 1 Saeed Ajmal Pakistan 36 23 3 Ajantha Mendis Sri Lanka 35 21 2 Umar Gul Pakistan 35 24 2 Dale Steyn South Africa 30 23 1 Stuart Broad England 30 26 0 Dwayne Bravo West Indies 27 34 1 Ravichandran Ashwin India 26 18 1 4W+I - Four wickets or more in an inning