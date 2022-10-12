T20 World Cup: Highest Run-Scorers to Highest Wicket-Takers – Top Performers of Every Edition Since 2007

So
far
there
has
been
seven
editions
of
the
T20
World
Cup
and,
every
year
there
have
been
players
helping
in
their
team's
success
in
the
tournament.
In
the
seven
editions
so
far,
we
have
seen
6
different
winners
with
West
Indies
winning
the
cup
twice
in
2012
and
2016.
The
inaugural
edition
in
2007
was
won
by
India,
while
Pakistan
won
the
next
edition
in
2009,
England
in
2010,
Sri
Lanka
in
2014
and
Australia
in
2021.
In
all
seven
editions,
we
have
seen
different
top-scorers,
but
with
the
ball,
Umar
Gul
was
the
best
performer
in
the
first
two
editions.
However,
there
has
been
five
different
players
taking
the
title
of
highest
wicket-taker
in
the
editions
that
followed.
The
legends
and
T20
greats
like
Chris
Gayle,
Tillakaratne
Dilshan,
Mahela
Jayawardene,
Kumar
Sangakkara,
Shoaib
Malik
and
AB
de
Villiers
are
among
the
top
batting
performers.
Meanwhile,
Gul
is
joined
by
other
former
bowlers
like
Ajantha
Mendis,
Shahid
Afridi,
Saeed
Ajmal,
Lasith
Malinga
and
Dwayne
Bravo
among
the
top
bowling
performers
in
the
T20
World
Cup.
Also,
some
players
who
have
played
in
several
editions
are
among
the
most
run
getters
overall
and
most
wicket-takers
overall.
The
list
also
features
the
current
players
like
Virat
Kohli,
Rohit
Sharma,
David
Warner,
R
Ashwin
and
Shakib
Al
Hasan.
Here
is
a
look
at
the
batting
and
bowling
stats
of
the
T20
World
Cup:
Highest
run-scorer
of
every
T20
World
Cup
|
Edition
|
Player
|
Country
|
Runs
|
Innings
|
Highest
Score
|
50s
|
100s
|
6s
|
4s
|
2007
|
Matthew
Hayden
|
Australia
|
265
|
6
|
73*
|
4
|
0
|
10
|
32
|
2009
|
Tillakaratne
Dilshan
|
Sri
Lanka
|
317
|
7
|
96*
|
3
|
0
|
3
|
46
|
2010
|
Mahela
Jayawardene
|
Sri
Lanka
|
302
|
6
|
100
|
2
|
1
|
11
|
29
|
2012
|
Shane
Watson
|
Australia
|
249
|
6
|
72
|
3
|
0
|
15
|
19
|
2014
|
Virat
Kohli
|
India
|
319
|
6
|
77
|
4
|
0
|
10
|
24
|
2016
|
Tamim
Iqbal
|
Bangladesh
|
295
|
6
|
103*
|
1
|
1
|
14
|
24
|
2021
|
Babar
Azam
|
Pakistan
|
303
|
6
|
70
|
4
|
0
|
5
|
28
Top
10
most
runs
in
T20
World
Cup
Overall
|
Player
|
Country
|
Runs
|
Innings
|
100s
|
50s
|
4s
|
6s
|
Mahela
Jayawardene
|
Sri
Lanka
|
1016
|
31
|
1
|
6
|
111
|
25
|
Chris
Gayle
|
West
Indies
|
965
|
31
|
2
|
7
|
78
|
63
|
Tillakaratne
Dilshan
|
Sri
Lanka
|
897
|
34
|
0
|
6
|
101
|
20
|
Rohit
Sharma
|
India
|
847
|
30
|
0
|
8
|
80
|
31
|
Virat
Kohli
|
India
|
845
|
19
|
0
|
10
|
78
|
20
|
David
Warner
|
Australia
|
762
|
30
|
0
|
6
|
80
|
31
|
AB
de
Villiers
|
South
Africa
|
717
|
29
|
0
|
5
|
51
|
30
|
Shakib
Al
Hasan
|
Bangladesh
|
698
|
31
|
0
|
3
|
59
|
23
|
Kumar
Sangakkara
|
Sri
Lanka
|
661
|
30
|
0
|
3
|
63
|
11
|
Shoaib
Malik
|
Pakistan
|
646
|
31
|
0
|
3
|
47
|
17
Highest
wicket-taker
of
every
T20
World
Cup
|
Edition
|
Player
|
Country
|
Wickets
|
Matches
|
BBI
|
4W+I
|
2007
|
Umar
Gul
|
Pakistan
|
13
|
7
|
4
for
25
|
1
|
2009
|
Umar
Gul
|
Pakistan
|
13
|
7
|
5
for
6
|
1
|
2010
|
Dirk
Nannes
|
Australia
|
14
|
7
|
4
for
18
|
1
|
2012
|
Ajantha
Mendis
|
Sri
Lanka
|
15
|
6
|
6
for
8
|
2
|
2014
|
Imran
Tahir
|
South
Africa
|
12
|
5
|
4
for
21
|
1
|
2014
|
Ahsan
Malik
|
Netherlands
|
12
|
7
|
5
for
19
|
1
|
2016
|
Mohammad
Nabi
|
Afghanistan
|
12
|
7
|
4
for
20
|
1
|
2021
|
Wanindu
Hasaranga
|
Sri
Lanka
|
16
|
8
|
3
for
9
|
0
BBI
-
Best
Bowling
Inning;
4W+I
-
Four
wickets
or
more
in
an
innings
Top
10
most
wickets
in
T20
World
Cup
Overall
|
Player
|
Country
|
Wickets
|
Matches
|
4W+I
|
Shakib
Al
Hasan
|
Bangladesh
|
41
|
31
|
3
|
Shahid
Afridi
|
Pakistan
|
39
|
34
|
2
|
Lasith
Malinga
|
Sri
Lanka
|
38
|
31
|
1
|
Saeed
Ajmal
|
Pakistan
|
36
|
23
|
3
|
Ajantha
Mendis
|
Sri
Lanka
|
35
|
21
|
2
|
Umar
Gul
|
Pakistan
|
35
|
24
|
2
|
Dale
Steyn
|
South
Africa
|
30
|
23
|
1
|
Stuart
Broad
|
England
|
30
|
26
|
0
|
Dwayne
Bravo
|
West
Indies
|
27
|
34
|
1
|
Ravichandran
Ashwin
|
India
|
26
|
18
|
1
4W+I
-
Four
wickets
or
more
in
an
inning
Get breaking news alerts.
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed