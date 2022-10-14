Cricket
T20 World Cup, India stats from 2007 to 2021: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Total

India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2007

Mumbai, October 14: India became champions of the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 under MS Dhoni, that worked as the foundation stone for the T20 revolution in the country.

Post that success, the Indian Premier League (IPL) came into existence and changed the whole landscape of Indian cricket in particular and of the world cricket in general.

The lone anomaly is that India failed to win any more T20 World Cup since that 2007 triumph, and the fans will be eager to see the current bunch under Rohit Sharma ending the wait that entered into its 15th year now.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli led campaigns in the interim but India could not hold the silverware one more time, though they had emerged runners-up in 2014, losing the final to Sri Lanka.

So, can India recreate that splendid run of 2007 in South Africa? They have a good bunch but the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will worry them by that bit.

But for now, let’s take a look India’s record in the T20 World Cup from 2007 to 2021 — most runs, most wickets, most 6s, most catches etc.

1. T20 World Cup batting stats

Highest total: Sri Lanka: 218/4 vs England

Lowest total: 79 all out vs New Zealand

Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 847

Highest score: Suresh Raina: 101

Highest strike-rate: KL Rahul: 152.75

Most 100s: Suresh Raina: 1

Most 6s: Yuvraj Singh: 33

Most runs in 1 WC: Virat Kohli: 319

Highest partnership: KL Rahul / R Sharma: 140

2. T20 World Cup bowling stats

Most wickets: R Ashwin: 26

Best bowling: R Ashwin: 4/11

Best economy (Min 5 matches): Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5.81

Most wickets in 1 WC: RP Singh: 12

3. Fielding Records

Most catches: Rohit Sharma: 15

Most catches in 1 WC: Suresh Raina: 6.

Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 32

Most dismissals in 1 WC (WK): MS Dhoni: 8

4 Miscellaneous records

Most matches: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma: 33

Most matches (Captain): MS Dhoni: 33

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 12:14 [IST]
