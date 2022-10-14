T20 World Cup, India stats from 2007 to 2021: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Total

Post that success, the Indian Premier League (IPL) came into existence and changed the whole landscape of Indian cricket in particular and of the world cricket in general.

The lone anomaly is that India failed to win any more T20 World Cup since that 2007 triumph, and the fans will be eager to see the current bunch under Rohit Sharma ending the wait that entered into its 15th year now.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli led campaigns in the interim but India could not hold the silverware one more time, though they had emerged runners-up in 2014, losing the final to Sri Lanka.

So, can India recreate that splendid run of 2007 in South Africa? They have a good bunch but the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja will worry them by that bit.

But for now, let’s take a look India’s record in the T20 World Cup from 2007 to 2021 — most runs, most wickets, most 6s, most catches etc.

1. T20 World Cup batting stats Highest total: Sri Lanka: 218/4 vs England Lowest total: 79 all out vs New Zealand Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 847 Highest score: Suresh Raina: 101 Highest strike-rate: KL Rahul: 152.75 Most 100s: Suresh Raina: 1 Most 6s: Yuvraj Singh: 33 Most runs in 1 WC: Virat Kohli: 319 Highest partnership: KL Rahul / R Sharma: 140 2. T20 World Cup bowling stats Most wickets: R Ashwin: 26 Best bowling: R Ashwin: 4/11 Best economy (Min 5 matches): Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5.81 Most wickets in 1 WC: RP Singh: 12 3. Fielding Records Most catches: Rohit Sharma: 15 Most catches in 1 WC: Suresh Raina: 6. Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 32 Most dismissals in 1 WC (WK): MS Dhoni: 8 4 Miscellaneous records Most matches: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma: 33 Most matches (Captain): MS Dhoni: 33