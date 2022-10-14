T20 World Cup, India stats from 2007 to 2021: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 6s, Highest Total

1. T20 World Cup batting stats
Highest total: Sri Lanka: 218/4 vs England
Lowest total: 79 all out vs New Zealand
Most runs: Rohit Sharma: 847
Highest score: Suresh Raina: 101
Highest strike-rate: KL Rahul: 152.75
Most 100s: Suresh Raina: 1
Most 6s: Yuvraj Singh: 33
Most runs in 1 WC: Virat Kohli: 319
Highest partnership: KL Rahul / R Sharma: 140
2. T20 World Cup bowling stats
Most wickets: R Ashwin: 26
Best bowling: R Ashwin: 4/11
Best economy (Min 5 matches): Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 5.81
Most wickets in 1 WC: RP Singh: 12
3. Fielding Records
Most catches: Rohit Sharma: 15
Most catches in 1 WC: Suresh Raina: 6.
Most dismissals (WK): MS Dhoni: 32
Most dismissals in 1 WC (WK): MS Dhoni: 8
4 Miscellaneous records
Most matches: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma: 33
Most matches (Captain): MS Dhoni: 33