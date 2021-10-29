T20 World Cup: Retired hurt or retired out? Kieron Pollard abruptly walks outside field against Bangladesh

Pollard - who was batting at 8 off 16 deliveries - left the field abruptly during his team's batting against Bangladesh. West Indies' top-order struggled against quality bowling from Bangladesh after being put in to bat first on a slow Sharjah strip on Friday (October 29).

The West Indies skipper walked into the middle at number four after Shimron Hetmyer's dismissal in the seventh over but the disciplined bowling effort from Bangladesh kept the big-hitting batsman from Trinidad from free his arms and score at ease.

After he took a single on the third delivery of the 13th over of the West Indies innings, Pollard kept walking towards the pavilion and power-hitter Andre Russell made his entry into the middle. However, Russell was dismissed for a diamond duck as the explosive batsman was run out after the shot hit from Roston Chase was deflected towards the stumps by bowler Taskin Ahmed and hit the non-striker's end.

Pollard's exit from the pitch left everyone wondering if he was retired hurt or did he retire himself out due to his slow batting. However, he had to walk into the middle to resume batting in the 20th over to face a couple of deliveries. He played the first one for a dot and smashed the second one for a maximum to end WI innings with a flourish.

His move, however, was a subject of discussion on social media and here's what they had to say:

So what was all that about Pollard retiring OUT? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 29, 2021

Pollard retired hurt/out earlier, came to bat in the final over and finishes the innings with a six. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 29, 2021

Maybe the randomness of it all. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) October 29, 2021

Pollard retired hurt eh..

Remember him shouting at Rakheem Cornwall when he chose to retire hurt?? #WIvBAN #banvswi pic.twitter.com/EkcCW02bZz — Second Slip (@santhosh_prn) October 29, 2021

As Pollard has shown with that hit, if you aren't well, mentally or physically, just take some time off. And it all falls in place. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) October 29, 2021

Pollard. Retiring. Captain, leading from the front. A first and of many to follow. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 29, 2021

Highly unlikely Pollard would retire himself out. He hadn’t attempted any big hits. Along with his ability to change the game in a jiffy, He’s also the captain of the side. Presuming it is health related. #Wi #Bangladesh #Retired #BANvWI #T20WorldCup — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 29, 2021

Hate the idea of tactically retiring out. Pollard may actually be injured, dunno. But not having the idea that you could tactically clutch a hammy to get a more favourable batter in and then come back. (1/3) — Cameron Ponsonby (@cameronponsonby) October 29, 2021

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and invited Pollard to bat first in a crucial match for both teams. Bangladesh made two changes with Taskin Ahmed and Soumya Sarkar replacing Nurul Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

For West Indies, Roston Chase made his international T20 debut while Jason Holder was also included in the playing XI. Lendl Simmons and Hayden Walsh missed out. Both teams need a win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.