Ind Vs Eng T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India's failure in big ICC Knockout games continues, Twitter reacts

It was one of the biggest defeats for Team India in an ICC knockout contest as the Men in Blue failed to pick up a single wicket. England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales made a mockery of India's bowling in the run chase of 169 with a record 170-run opening stand to hand their team a mammoth 10-wicket win.

In pursuit of what seemed daunting 169 runs to get, given the Indian batters' struggle after they were put in to bat first, the English openers made it look ridiculously easy and reached home in 16 overs.

With this win, Buttler and his men entered the final in a sensational fashion. They will now lock horns with Pakistan at the iconic MCG on Sunday (November 13). The winner of that game will join West Indies as the two-time T20 champions.

Put in to bat first at a batter-friendly Adelaide Oval track, the Indians had another poor start in the powerplay. England bowlers kept things tight for the opposition in the middle overs as well before Hardik Pandya's blistering knock of 66 off 33 balls and Virat Kohli's fourth fifty of the tournament helped their team post a respectable 168/6 in 20 overs.

Kohli - who became the first batter to score 4000 T20I runs in the game - was dismissed for 50 off 40 balls. However, the Pandya show in the slog overs gave the Indian fans some reason to cheer and to his team some runs to defend. However, their bowlers looked clueless against the aggressive batting approach from the English batters and their body language hit the rock bottom as the game progressed.

Here's how Twitter reacted after Team India's shambolic defeat in Adelaide:

Twelve months apart, your World Cups are defined by ten-wicket defeats. #INDvsENG #T20WorldCup — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) November 10, 2022

As one-sided as they get. India in the bilaterals and league stage seems a different side. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2022

How Yuzi Chahal- a certified wicket-taker in this format for years - missed out on playing two back to back T20 world cups will remain one of the greatest unsolved mysteries ever. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) November 10, 2022

India started in rousing style, beating Pak in a Cliff-hanger, finished in the doldrums with a massive defeat to England in semis. A last ball defeat to SA and last ball win v Bangladesh, while producing exciting matches should have been signal all was not hunky dory as imagined — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 10, 2022

The first scapegoat for this miserable show will be the selection committee. Had one entire year to course correct. Few bold calls were the need of the hour then. Unfortunately nothing was done. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) November 10, 2022

Annihilation! India have had no answer to England today, batting or bowling — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 10, 2022

170/0

A figure thats going to disturb for times to come. Tough game India. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 10, 2022

India's top three scored 82 in 73 balls.

England were 125-0 after 73 balls. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 10, 2022

India becomes the first team to lose T20 World Cup matches by 10-wicket margin more than once. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) November 10, 2022

Heartbreak for India but must congratulate @englandcricket for a clinical show on the big day and also on making the finals. Well played 👏🏽 #INDvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Yr4gyv7B1o — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2022

India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2022

Feel for Virat Kohli - 319 runs in 2014, 273 runs in 2016 & 296 runs in 2022.



He deserves a T20 World Cup but sometimes good things doesn't happen to good people. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 10, 2022

Some heads must roll after this pathetic performance,incl.the coaches & support-staff.

While other teams are playing fearless cricket, we are stuck with a mindset that sees T20s as an abbreviated form of ODIs.

An individual brilliance can win you a few games, not the #WorldCup. — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 10, 2022

All the experiments and intent before the World Cup… kya karna ab uska? — Pritam Sharma (@VanDiablo) November 10, 2022

The fact that India did not pick a single England wicket should not be a smokescreen to hide their questionable batting approach today.#INDvsENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 10, 2022

Sad we lost today , we could have done better , especially bowling department was disappointing #INDvsENG #WorldCup #WorldCup2022 # — Sudeep Tyagi (@sudeeptyagi005) November 10, 2022

India are still playing very conservative cricket. It was an issue they hoped to address and, in all fairness did, in bilateral cricket. But here at the World Cup, India were constantly hoping the back 10 overs would bail them out. Today, it wasn't enough — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2022

Since 2021 World Cup India have shown more intent in bilaterals but it's dropped off in this comp. This is generally the case for all teams but in this comp only the UAE scored more slowly in the Powerplay than India & only Afg, Ned, SL & UAE attacked less overall. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/YmgJz6VH9F — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 10, 2022