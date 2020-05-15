Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Pool 2 Qualifier 3: Taiwan Daredevils vs Hsinchu Titans

Both the teams are officially out of semi-final contention but a win here will allow them to fight for the Number 5 spot in the first playoff against the Chiyayi Swingers.

Hsinchu Titans have performed below par in the tournament, winning just 1 out of their 4 matches. The team would be eager to win the upcoming clash and would be aiming to sign-off from the tournament with two back to back wins. Titans have some quality players in their side and they have a big opportunity to come out all guns blazing against the Daredevils.

Taiwan Daredevils also had a dismal tournament. Like Titans, they have also won only one game. So, they will also be pretty eager to get back on the winning track.

Probable Playing XIs:

Hsinchu Titans:

Vinay MS, Vijay Kumar, Manikandan, Raguram (C), Rachit Agarwal, Venkatesh Goudar (WK), Venky Rebel, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Rayen, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis

Taiwan Daredevils:

Duane Christie, Shane Ferreira, Jeff Black, Ben Hall, Rob Schulenberg, George Klooper, John Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagle, Thomas Nei, Herman Snyman, Charles Hayward.

Captain

Duane Christie

Vice-Captain

Rachit Agarwal

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: Venkatesh Goudar, Ben Hall

Batsmen: Vijay Kumar, Rachit Agarwal, Vinay MS, Louis van Nierkerk

All-rounders: Joyal Francis, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Duane Christie, Jeff Black, George Klopper

Bowlers: Raguram, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Nel.

Match Details:

Date: 16th May 2020

Time: 7:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger