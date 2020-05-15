Cricket
Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Pool 2 Qualifier 3: Taiwan Daredevils vs Hsinchu Titans

By

New Delhi, May 15: The third qualifier of Pool 2 of the Taipei T10 League 2020, which was postponed due to heavy rain last week, will be now be played on Saturday (16th May) between Taiwan Daredevils and Hsinchu Titans.

Both the teams are officially out of semi-final contention but a win here will allow them to fight for the Number 5 spot in the first playoff against the Chiyayi Swingers.

Hsinchu Titans have performed below par in the tournament, winning just 1 out of their 4 matches. The team would be eager to win the upcoming clash and would be aiming to sign-off from the tournament with two back to back wins. Titans have some quality players in their side and they have a big opportunity to come out all guns blazing against the Daredevils.

Taiwan Daredevils also had a dismal tournament. Like Titans, they have also won only one game. So, they will also be pretty eager to get back on the winning track.

Probable Playing XIs:

Hsinchu Titans:

Vinay MS, Vijay Kumar, Manikandan, Raguram (C), Rachit Agarwal, Venkatesh Goudar (WK), Venky Rebel, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Rayen, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis

Taiwan Daredevils:

Duane Christie, Shane Ferreira, Jeff Black, Ben Hall, Rob Schulenberg, George Klooper, John Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagle, Thomas Nei, Herman Snyman, Charles Hayward.

Captain

Duane Christie

Vice-Captain

Rachit Agarwal

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: Venkatesh Goudar, Ben Hall

Batsmen: Vijay Kumar, Rachit Agarwal, Vinay MS, Louis van Nierkerk

All-rounders: Joyal Francis, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Duane Christie, Jeff Black, George Klopper

Bowlers: Raguram, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Nel.

Match Details:

Date: 16th May 2020

Time: 7:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger



Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 20:34 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2020

