Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Qualifier 2: PCCT United vs ICCT Smashers

With this, PCCT will have an added advantage over the ICCT Smashers. Whereas ICCT will look forward to putting the best foot forward and come back on track.

Weather Report: It is expected to be a cloudy day with no chance of rain. The temperature, on the other hand, is likely to be between 26 and 34 Celsius.

Probable XI:

PCCT United: Asif Tanoli (wk), Danish Mehmood, Meer Shuib Farooque, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Shiv Rawat, Usman

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani (WK), Sanjay Zaveri, Arya Shah, Mohit Gour, Sandeep Patel, Shrey Doshi, Devang Shah, Rajesh Mehta, Dirvesh Jain, Dev Shah, Nirav Shah

Captain - Devang Shah

Vice-Captain - Shahjad Khan Muhammad

Best 14

Asif Tanoli (wk), Rajesh Mehta, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Muhammad Mujahid, Dirvesh Jain, Shiv Rawat, Sandeep Patel, Devang Shah, Usman, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Danish Mehmood, Nirav Shah, Shrey Doshi, Meer Shuib Farooque

Match Details

Date: 9 May 2020

Time: 11:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground

Live Streaming: Sports Tiger Application.