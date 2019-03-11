Taylor passes Crowe as New Zealand close in on victory

Taylor (200) brought up his 18th Test ton at Basin Reserve on Monday, with only Kane Williamson – who has 20 – having made more for New Zealand.

It came on a fourth day when the hosts completely dominated Bangladesh in the second Test to close in on a series win.

Henry Nicholls (107) also made a century as the Black Caps reached 432 for six before declaring with a 221-run first-innings lead.

And they quickly made inroads, reducing Bangladesh to 80 for three at stumps, the tourists still trailing by 141 runs and facing defeat in a Test in which the first two days were washed out.

1

44098

There was a concern for New Zealand as Williamson battled a shoulder injury, with the captain to undergo a scan on Tuesday.

It was Williamson and Taylor who resumed for the Black Caps from something of a tricky position at 38-2.

Bangladesh could have made the perfect start to the day, only for Mahmudullah and Shadman Islam to put down Taylor on 20 off Abu Jayed (3-94).

That would prove costly, despite Williamson departing for 74, as Taylor brought up a century off just 97 balls with a six off Taijul Islam.

Bangladesh had no answers to Taylor or Nicholls, who brought up his fifth Test century before his partner got to 200.

New Zealand scored at over five runs per over during their innings, which was declared in the 85th over.

Trent Boult (2-34) and Matt Henry (1-17) ensured the decision was the right one, striking three times before stumps.

Boult clean bowled Tamim Iqbal (4) and then had Mominul Haque (10) edging to Tim Southee at third slip.

Henry removed Shadman (29) with a short ball as New Zealand set themselves up for a victory that looked unlikely after rain cut short the second Test of a three-match series.

Mohammad Mithun (25) and Soumya Sarkar (12) will resume for Bangladesh as they try to save the Test.