Team and selectors know my quality: Ashish Nehra

New Delhi, October 2: Ashish Nehra is hardly bothered about the doubters and cynics as he revels in the feeling of being a sought after pacer for India at the age of 38.

Nehra has been recalled to the side for a three-match T20 series (the only format that he plays), having last competed for the country against England, earlier this year.

"Who isn't happy if he is playing for India? I have never been bothered by criticism. The Indian dressing room knows what I bring to the table. The skipper knows it, the selectors know it. If I am in the team, definitely, I must be contributing something," Nehra said.

Asked about his targets, Nehra replied: "At my age, you don't set long term goals. I have been selected to play three games for India. I will take one game at a time.

He has recently started using a smartphone and by his own admission, he is light years away from Facebook and Twitter.

Does he get perturbed by all the Twitter jokes on his age? Nehra responds by breaking into a laughter.

"I don't even know what people say about me on twitter. Now people may have a notion that since I am not visible on social media and now that I am in the team, where was I during the period.

Well, I was religiously following my training schedule, working on my fitness, doing my bowling routines. Things you actually do to make a comeback," he said.

"Oh yes, people didn't know where I was but skipper Virat Kohli and chairman of selectors MSK Prasad were well aware what I was doing," said the Delhi speedster, who has played 26 T20 Internationals, 120 ODIs and 17 Test matches.

Nehra still works up pace in the 140 clicks region consistently, something one doesn't associate with pacers of his age.

"With Zaheer, you have to take into account he was playing Tests throughout his career. He had to bowl a lot of overs and that required him to conserve energy. Also he had such an economic action, he could bowl at 80 per cent pace but with superb skill-sets to disturb the batsmen.

"If you look at me, I have been playing T20s for quite sometime now. With my action, which is not the smoothest, I cannot bowl at 80 per cent when all I have is 24 balls in a match.

"Another aspect is that, this is my action which has helped me generate the kind of pace I do at this age," Nehra said.