Team India climb at the top of ICC ODI rankings after beating Australia in 2nd ODI

Kolkata, Sep 22: Riding over fluent 92 from their skipper Virat Kohli followed by a disciplined bowling effort, including a maiden hat-trick from young Kuldeep Yadav, Team India defeated Australia by 50 runs in the second one-day international here on Thursday.

Defending their total of 252, Indian bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and bundled the visitors to 202 in the 44th over of the match and went 2-0 up in the series.

With this win, the Men In Blue have climbed at the top of ODI rankings in ICC points table and displaced South Africa to number two.

However, to maintain their position at the top of the table for a longer period of time, Virat Kohli and his boys would have to maintain the winning streak and clinch the series against the illustrious rivals - who are now ranked third in the 50-overs format. Team India is already the number one ranked Test side in the ICC rankings.

Australia once again struggled against the guile of wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) and chinaman Yadav (3/54), who struck at crucial junctures to bundle out the opposition for 202 in 43.1 overs. Kuldeep claimed his maiden ODI hat-trick and rattled the lower-order of Steve Smith and company.

After surrendering to Indian spinners in Chennai, the Aussies had no clue to the spin and turn of both the Indian wrist-spinners.

It was skipper Kohli's eighth consecutive win in the ODIs in the year 2017. Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant display of batting and laying the foundation for India's respectable total.

Ajinkya Rahane (55) was the second highest scorer for the hosts as he opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma.