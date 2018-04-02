World Cup 2011 win: Cricketing fraternity gets nostalgic as Team India mark it's 7th anniversary

It has been 7 years since MS Dhoni played an innings of a lifetime and the winning Six that he dispatched into the stands off Nuwan Kulasekara. The nation of a billion-plus people erupted into joy with the euphoria of the win lasting for almost the entire month.

India defeated neighbours Sri Lanka in the finals and created history by becoming the first host nation to lift the World Cup trophy. Also, it was the highest successful chase in a World Cup final and the century from the batsman ending up in a losing cause.

The highlights of Dhoni hitting the winning shot gives you goosebumps and Ravi Shastri's commentary 'Dhoni finishes off in style and India lift the World Cup after 28 years' still reverberates in the ears of fans.

India, under Dhoni, achieved several heights but winning the world cup in front of a hysteric crowd at home could definitely be termed as the most iconic scene in the history of this cricket-crazy nation.

If Dhoni hogged all the limelight for playing a captain's knock and reserving his best in the tournament for the night when it mattered the most, the contribution of Gautam Gambhir couldn't be disregarded.

The left-handed batsman played the knock of his life as well. He fell just three short of a fitting century and as Dhoni later in that night aptly put 'he (Gambhir) was himself to blame'.

Gambhir and Dhoni settled the innings after India lost three big wickets in the run chase and the opposition bowlers had mounted their pressure. It was the partnership between these two which ensured India had the last laugh.

Today, the nation is getting nostalgic about India's win and hailing the match-winning knock played by 'captain cool'.

Here's how Criketers and experts are remembering that eventful night:

BCCI:

First Indian citizen to go to space and first Indian citizen to launch a cricket ball into the orbit to lift the 🏆 - #ThisDayThatYear #RakeshSharma #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/8zaj6afYjs — BCCI (@BCCI) April 2, 2018

ICC:

#OnThisDay in 2011, India won the ICC Cricket World Cup with a massive @msdhoni six!



Who could forget this moment! 🎥 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Xy3xCogRIs — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2018

Yusuf Pathan:

The one day that will remain a fond memory for each member of the team and the fans till our last breath. 7 years from the historic day when India won the World Cup 2011. pic.twitter.com/tCWdczOeVE — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) April 2, 2018

Virender Sehwag:

Moment of a lifetime, this day 7 years ago, a billion people erupted in joy. What a night! What were you doing that night ? pic.twitter.com/w1Nd3c7jrb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 2, 2018

Harbhajan Singh:

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳World Cup champions 2011..Best day of my life..thank you everyone for ur love and support.. grateful 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/eLdFXpoNs7 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 2, 2018

Suresh Raina:

7 years ago, 15 Indians and a South African did it for a Billion people. #WorldCup2011👌✌️ pic.twitter.com/0wS1H0TkRB — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) April 2, 2018

Delhi Daredevils:

#OnThisDay, @GautamGambhir played the knock of a lifetime as his brilliant innings helped India cross the line and emerge as World Champions.



What a player, what a day! 😍#DilDilli #DilliKaKaptaan pic.twitter.com/rBZ7RuWysO — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) April 2, 2018

Mohandas Menon:

Today in 2011, India 🇮🇳 won their 2nd Cricket World Cup #CWC2011 title. Since then, India has won most ODI matches (103) than any other side (England next best with 83). During this period India's W/L ratio 1.9 is the highest (next best Australia 1.51, South Africa 1.5). — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 2, 2018

Harsha Bhogle:

7 years already? What a day it was! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 2, 2018

Ayaz Memon:

Know why this stroke is so important in Indian cricket history? pic.twitter.com/EK7haokmBF — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 2, 2018

Chennai Super Kings:

Super Morning, Lions! This day, 7 years back... the shot that made more than a billion Indians roar with joy! #whistlepodu #thala #Champions pic.twitter.com/Kc6dFQPEX0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 2, 2018