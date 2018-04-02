Cricket

World Cup 2011 win: Cricketing fraternity gets nostalgic as Team India mark it's 7th anniversary

New Delhi, April 2: Indian cricket team under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni ended 28-year-long drought on this day in 2011 when they lifted their second ICC World Cup Trophy in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium.

It has been 7 years since MS Dhoni played an innings of a lifetime and the winning Six that he dispatched into the stands off Nuwan Kulasekara. The nation of a billion-plus people erupted into joy with the euphoria of the win lasting for almost the entire month.

India defeated neighbours Sri Lanka in the finals and created history by becoming the first host nation to lift the World Cup trophy. Also, it was the highest successful chase in a World Cup final and the century from the batsman ending up in a losing cause.

The highlights of Dhoni hitting the winning shot gives you goosebumps and Ravi Shastri's commentary 'Dhoni finishes off in style and India lift the World Cup after 28 years' still reverberates in the ears of fans.

India, under Dhoni, achieved several heights but winning the world cup in front of a hysteric crowd at home could definitely be termed as the most iconic scene in the history of this cricket-crazy nation.

If Dhoni hogged all the limelight for playing a captain's knock and reserving his best in the tournament for the night when it mattered the most, the contribution of Gautam Gambhir couldn't be disregarded.

The left-handed batsman played the knock of his life as well. He fell just three short of a fitting century and as Dhoni later in that night aptly put 'he (Gambhir) was himself to blame'.

Gambhir and Dhoni settled the innings after India lost three big wickets in the run chase and the opposition bowlers had mounted their pressure. It was the partnership between these two which ensured India had the last laugh.

Today, the nation is getting nostalgic about India's win and hailing the match-winning knock played by 'captain cool'.

Here's how Criketers and experts are remembering that eventful night:

Monday, April 2, 2018
