Team India rejoices series win over Australia; reveals the winning mantra on Twitter

Indian team celebrate their victory with the winning trophy after the 5th and final ODI cricket match against Australia at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur on Sunday.
Nagpur, Oct 1: Rohit Sharma produced yet another match-winning century and guided India to a memorable seven-wicket win over Australia in the fifth and final ODI and clinched the series 4-1.

The Mumbai dasher, who took 15 balls to get off the mark, achieved several milestones with his 125-run knock against the Aussies and was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning effort. With this series win against Australia, Men In Blue climbed at the top of India ICC ODI ratings.

Chasing a modest target of 243, Men In Blue overhauled it in the 43rd over for the loss of three wickets. Rohit set up the run chase with a 124-run stand with his opening partner Ajinkya Rahane (61) and laid the foundation for the hosts.

India hardly faced any trouble in their run chase despite starting with caution. It was a comfortable run chase for the Indians as no Australian bowler could succeed in putting any pressure.

After Rahane's dismissal, Rohit shared a 99-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli (39) to take the team on the cusp of a big victory. However, batting was not easy on the newly laid surface which became slower as the day progressed.

The good work was done by the bowlers, who were able to restrict Australia to a below par 242 despite a promising start by David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32). Left-arm spinner Axar Patel stood out among the Indian bowlers with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel stood out among the Indian bowlers with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs. With the emphatic series win, India also avenged the 1-4 series defeat the last time they played in Australia.

Later, several members of the Indian cricket team took to their social media handles and termed the win as a team effort. Skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma congratulated every member of the team for their efforts and also revealed the reason for the relentless performance.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Story first published: Monday, October 2, 2017, 16:10 [IST]
