Team India rejoices series win over Australia; reveals the winning mantra on Twitter

Nagpur, Oct 1: Rohit Sharma produced yet another match-winning century and guided India to a memorable seven-wicket win over Australia in the fifth and final ODI and clinched the series 4-1.

The Mumbai dasher, who took 15 balls to get off the mark, achieved several milestones with his 125-run knock against the Aussies and was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning effort. With this series win against Australia, Men In Blue climbed at the top of India ICC ODI ratings.

Chasing a modest target of 243, Men In Blue overhauled it in the 43rd over for the loss of three wickets. Rohit set up the run chase with a 124-run stand with his opening partner Ajinkya Rahane (61) and laid the foundation for the hosts.

India hardly faced any trouble in their run chase despite starting with caution. It was a comfortable run chase for the Indians as no Australian bowler could succeed in putting any pressure.

After Rahane's dismissal, Rohit shared a 99-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli (39) to take the team on the cusp of a big victory. However, batting was not easy on the newly laid surface which became slower as the day progressed.

The good work was done by the bowlers, who were able to restrict Australia to a below par 242 despite a promising start by David Warner (53) and Aaron Finch (32). Left-arm spinner Axar Patel stood out among the Indian bowlers with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel stood out among the Indian bowlers with figures of three for 38 in 10 overs. With the emphatic series win, India also avenged the 1-4 series defeat the last time they played in Australia.

Later, several members of the Indian cricket team took to their social media handles and termed the win as a team effort. Skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma congratulated every member of the team for their efforts and also revealed the reason for the relentless performance.

Here's how they reacted on Twitter:

Every game we have ever won, we won in our heads first. That's the quality of this team @BCCI pic.twitter.com/OglzFTYph4 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) October 2, 2017

We got many reasons to smile & so does India. Proud feeling! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ymp6JW7MiA — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 1, 2017

It's not the team with the best players that win. It's the players with the best team that wins!! @hardikpandya7 @akshar2026 @msdhoni 💪💪☺☺ pic.twitter.com/5AUDd9JFVW — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 1, 2017

What a series!! Proud moment for all of us. Thank you all for your love and support @BCCI pic.twitter.com/jCgxMgadT5 — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) October 1, 2017

Proud of the whole team and the management for taking us to No.1. Good series win! 👍😊 pic.twitter.com/GsLiDAWmKB — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 1, 2017

Proud to be a part this strong & closely knit unit!

Good to Great to Relentless!! #INDvsAUS @BCCI pic.twitter.com/z9fT62s9tb — R SRIDHAR (@coach_rsridhar) October 1, 2017

One of India's most comprehensive victories for India in a series vs Australia.

Brilliant from @ImRo45 today, delightful as always.#INDvAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 1, 2017

Two top class death bowlers bowling in tandem has been rare in Indian cricket. But we see that today in Bumrah & Bhuvi.#INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 1, 2017

Beating AUS 4-1 is always special. Well played #TeamIndia. @ImRo45 you were too good. IMG:BCCI pic.twitter.com/LeM023xtyw — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 1, 2017