South Africa vs England: Proteas batsman Bavuma ruled out of Boxing Day Test

By Christopher Devine
Temba Bavuma

Centurion, December 20: Temba Bavuma will miss South Africa's first Test against England due to a hip flexor muscle strain, the Proteas have confirmed.

Bavuma, one of the more established figures in a much-changed South Africa squad for the four-match series with England, underwent scans on Thursday (December 19), which revealed a grade one strain.

He will remain in the national team's camp and is expected to be available again in seven to 10 days, but the Boxing Day Test will come too soon for the 29-year-old.

South Africa will make a decision on a possible replacement for Bavuma after the conclusion of this week's South Africa A and franchise four-day matches.

The Proteas' initial squad - for their first Test under new head coach Mark Boucher - already featured two batsmen uncapped at Test level, Pieter Malan and Rassie van der Dussen.

Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
