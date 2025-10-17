Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli seen in Intense Chat with Gambhir during India Practice Session

Cricket Test Twenty: The Fourth Format of Cricket - Complete Rules, Regulations, and Unique Features By Sauradeep Ash Published: Friday, October 17, 2025, 7:35 [IST]

Test Twenty is cricket's newest and most balanced innovation - the "Fourth Format" of the sport. The new format was launched on Thursday (October 17), which vows to dedicate itself for the promotion of youth talents worldwide, aged 13 to 19 years.

Designed especially for youth players, Test Twenty encourages complete cricketing education: skill, patience, and temperament. It rewards intelligent play over raw power and teaches decision-making under pressure. The tournament was endorsed glowingly by cricket legends such as former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, South Africa legend AB de Villiers, Aussie great Matthew Hayden and India's spin maestro Harbhajan Singh.

The tournament wis set to be hosted in India in its first two years and plans to include girls as well in near future.

The Core of the Format

Each Test Twenty match is played over 80 overs in total, with both teams batting twice. Scores are carried forward between innings. The format encourages momentum shifts, comebacks, and strategy, similar to a Test match, but condensed into a single day. It remains broadcast-friendly and data-driven, appealing to both traditional fans and modern digital audiences.

Test Twenty Official Rules and Adjustments

Rule 1: Powerplay

Each team has one Powerplay per match, lasting four consecutive overs.

The captain decides whether to use it in the first or second innings - but it can only be used once.

During the Powerplay, only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

If no decision is made by the end of the 7th over of the second innings, the Powerplay will automatically apply in overs 7-10.

Impact: This rule prevents misuse of Powerplays in both innings and adds tactical tension. Teams must choose wisely - go early for momentum or save it for a late assault.

Rule 2: Follow-On

A follow-on may be enforced if the team batting second trails by 75 or more runs after both sides have completed their first innings.

If enforced, the team batting second will bat again immediately without a break, while the first team bats last as usual.

Impact: The follow-on rewards dominance and strategic use of pressure. It revives the classic Test match drama - rewarding strong starts while still allowing the trailing team a fighting chance.

Rule 3: Early Collapse Clause

If a team is bowled out before completing 10 overs in its first innings, three (3) unused overs will be added to the opponent's first innings.

Example: If Team A is bowled out in 7 overs (13 overs unused), Team B's first innings becomes 23 overs instead of 20.

The second innings for both teams remains 20 overs each, regardless of the penalty.

Impact: This clause punishes reckless batting and rewards attacking bowling. It raises early stakes - every wicket and over matter right from the start.

Rule 4: Bowling Allocation

A maximum of five bowlers can be used per match.

Each bowler can bowl up to 8 overs in total (across both innings).

Overs can be split unevenly - for instance, 6 overs in one innings and 2 in the other.

Impact: Captains must plan resourcefully - whether to deploy a strike bowler early or preserve him for a closing spell. It brings chess-like strategy into bowling management.

Rule 5: Wides and No-Balls

Standard T20 penalties apply: 1 run + extra delivery for every wide or no-ball.

Front-foot no-balls result in an automatic free hit.

Wide calls follow the stricter white-ball T20 guidelines, but umpires may show flexibility if a batter moves excessively in the crease.

Cumulative Penalty System (New)

If a bowler delivers three or more wides/no-balls in one over, the batting team gets three extra penalty runs.

Impact: This introduces real-time consequences for poor execution. It trains young bowlers to maintain control and composure, while keeping the game thrilling and broadcast-friendly.

Rule 6: Conditional Draw

In the second innings of the team batting second (Team B):

As long as fewer than five wickets are lost, Team B may choose to play for a Draw.

Once the 5th wicket falls, the Draw option disappears - the match will end in a win or loss based on aggregate runs.

If weather interruptions prevent a result, a Draw is declared automatically.

Impact: This rule honours the Test tradition of the draw while introducing modern structure. It rewards discipline and defensive skill but keeps the match outcome dynamic.

Rule 7: DRS and Reviews

Each team gets two unsuccessful reviews per innings.

The DRS clock is limited to 15 seconds to maintain tempo.

Impact: Encourages sharp decision-making and ensures smoother, faster play in televised matches.

Rule 8: Over Rate and Time Control

Each innings must finish within a set time limit, defined by the Match Referee before play.

Failure to meet the over-rate results in:

5 penalty runs, and Loss of one strategic time-out.

Impact: This maintains match flow, avoids time delays, and guarantees a quality viewing experience for fans.

Rule 9: Tie and Super Session

If aggregate scores are level, the game proceeds to a Super Session - a one-over eliminator per side.

If still tied, the team with the higher total boundary count (across both innings) is declared the winner.

Test Twenty keeps the laws and integrity of cricket intact while simplifying structure and enhancing drama.

It revives Test match storytelling - the battles, shifts, and strategies - in a one-day experience built for modern fans and aspiring players.