The Inside Story: How did Arjun Tendulkar got injured and ruled out of IPL 2021? Troll army on rampage!

The defending champions have added Simarjeet Singh to the squad as Arjun's replacement.

"Mumbai Indians have added Simarjeet Singh as an injury replacement to Arjun Tendulkar for the remainder of their IPL 2021 season," Mumbai Indians said in a statement.

"The right arm medium fast bowler has started training with the team after completing the mandatory quarantine as per IPL guidelines," it added.

Ahead of the resumption of IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians named Gujarat's left-arm medium-pacer Roosh Kalaria in their squad in place of Mohsin Khan.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians returned to winning ways after they beat Punjab Kings by six wickets on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians chased the target of 136 in 19 overs with the loss of just 4 wickets. The side will next square off against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 on Saturday.

Arjun, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has not played a single match in the IPL 2021 before getting ruled out but was in with a chance to play a game in the coming weeks.

The development also gave fodder to troll army in internet as they questioned the pacer getting injured without even playing one match.

However, Arjun also found support from many quarters as several requested not to troll a young cricketer for getting injured in an unfortunate circumstance, and being son of a legend should not be used to pile pressure on the budding player.

Arjun has been playing for Mumbai in the age group categories for a while now and had made his senior side debut last year in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. Arjun was roped in by Mumbai Indians in the IPL auction last year December, and has been training with the squad ever since.