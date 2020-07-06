The way MS Dhoni led Team India, it is difficult to express it in words: Waqar Younis

The legendary speedster from Pakistan heaped praise on Dhoni on GloFans' chat show 'Q20' and stated the wicketkeeper-batsman from Ranchi has indeed done a tremendous job in carrying forward the momentum of the team that started during the era of Sourav Ganguly.

Speaking exclusively to GloFans during 'Q20', Younis said, "Sourav Ganguly was the one who started that journey of improvement for Indian cricket and MS Dhoni took that journey ahead. He is a World Cup champion and has won two World Cups. I think he has done wonderfully well for himself, for his country and of course, for his family."

Sourav, who is now the president of the BCCI, is regarded as the best captain that Indian cricket has ever produced and it was his captaincy that inculcated a strong winning mentality in the side. The Men in Blue became a force to reckon with under Ganguly's leadership.

While agreeing to Sourav's immense contribution to Indian cricket in a freewheeling chat with fans on GloFans' official Twitter handle, Waqar also confessed that Dhoni as a leader had changed the face of Indian cricket forever and fulfilled his responsibility as a captain par excellence.

"What a cricketer MS Dhoni is. The way he led the team, it is difficult to express it in words. He is a very good and big leader who understands things. He is a wonderful human being and coming from a small town and the heights he has achieved plus leading such a big country and team is indeed praiseworthy," Waqar further added.

Dhoni who is currently on a sabbatical from international cricket will lead the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2020 whenever the biggest domestic T20 league on the planet happens. IPL 2020 was scheduled to start on March 29 but it was suspended for an indefinite period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.