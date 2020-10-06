Tim Paine not worried about Australia's IPL stars missing red-ball practice ahead of India series

Top stars like batting mainstay Steve Smith, spearhead Pat Cummins, opener David Warner, pacers Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson are all currently playing for different teams in the IPL 2020 in UAE.

The IPL will conclude on November 10, while a four-round block of Australia's domestic Sheffield Shield gets underway in Adelaide this weekend, with the final game of the block between New South Wales and Victoria starting November 17.

Paine feels it is unlikely that the IPL players will get enough time to participate in the Sheffield Shield ahead of the India series with a mandatory 14-day quarantine rule in place for international arrivals in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wouldn't have thought so, with restrictions coming back into the country," he was quoted as saying on Tuesday by 7news.com.au.

However, Paine said making a transition from white-ball to red-ball cricket won't be an issue for the players.

"These are guys that have transferred from white-ball to red-ball, from Test cricket to Twenty20 cricket, within a matter of days," he said. "It's never been an issue and we wouldn't expect it to be."

Ahead of the highly anticipated series against India, Australia had planned to play a one-off Test against Afghanistan in November but it was postponed last month due to the global health crisis.

India begin their tour in Australia starting with the four-match Test series on December 6 and the three-match ODI series will conclude the Januar 17 in 2021.

(With PTI inputs)