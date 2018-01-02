Tim Paine set to replace Wade in Australia ODI team

Sydney, January 2: Test keeper Tim Paine is reportedly set to displace Matthew Wade in the Australia ODI squad for the upcoming ODI series against England.

Fairfax reported Paine will continue his recent renaissance by being named the keeper in the initial squad for the five-game series commencing later this month, adds cricket.com.au.

Paine has impressed in the Australia side since returning to the Test side in Magellan Ashes Series, while Wade has been searching for runs of late for Tasmania and the Hobart Hurricanes. Paine has last played an ODI more than six years ago.

Promising Alex Carey has been the other wicketkeeper pushing for higher honours, with Trevor Hohns' panel having been very impressed with his glovework.

Frontline pacemen Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins will certainly form a part of Australia's attack at next year's World Cup, if fit.

However, the star trio may be rested at some point this month as they prepare for a four-Test series in South Africa.

Towering quick Billy Stanlake, who has hit the 150kmh mark for the Strikers since recovering from a toe injury, is among the young pacemen in contention for an ODI call-up.