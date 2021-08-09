TNPL 2021: Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator, Final: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming info

The teams that entered the knockout stages of TNPL 2021 are - defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies, table-toppers Trichy Warriors, Dindigul Dragons and Kovai Kings, the third and fourth placed teams respectively.

Earlier, the Trichy Warriors trounced defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies by seven wickets to top the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2021) standings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday (August 8), the second match of the night.

While in the first match of the day, Kovai Kings edged out Nellai Royal Kings to seal the fourth and final play-offs berth. It was a do-or-die match for both the teams and the Kovai outfit emerged winner as they held their nerves in crucial junctures of the game.

Here's MyKhel gives you the schedule and TV time and telecast info of TNPL 2021 play-offs.

1. Qualifier 1 The Qualifier 1 will be played between Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies, a repeat of the final league game of TNPL 2021. It will be played on Tuesday (August 10) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The winner will progress to the final and will await the team that emerge victorious in Qualifier 2. The losing side will enter the Eliminator for another shot at the final. 2. Eliminator The TNPL 2021 Eliminator will be played between Dindigul Dragons and Kovai Kings on Wednesday (August 11) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The winner will progress to the Qualifier 2 to face the loser of Qualifier 1. The team that loses the Eliminator will bow out of the TNPL 2021. 3. Qualifier 2 The TNPL 2021 Qualifier 2 will be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator. The winner will enter the final and face the winning team of Qualifier 1. The Qualifier 2 will be played on August 13. 4. Final The TNPL 2021 Final to be played between the winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 on August 15 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. 5. Time, Live Telecast, Live streaming All the matches will start from 7.30 PM IST. The matches will be live on Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, and live streaming is on Disney+ Hotstar.