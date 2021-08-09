TNPL 2021: Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator, Final: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming info

1. Qualifier 1
The Qualifier 1 will be played between Trichy Warriors and Chepauk Super Gillies, a repeat of the final league game of TNPL 2021. It will be played on Tuesday (August 10) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The winner will progress to the final and will await the team that emerge victorious in Qualifier 2. The losing side will enter the Eliminator for another shot at the final.
2. Eliminator
The TNPL 2021 Eliminator will be played between Dindigul Dragons and Kovai Kings on Wednesday (August 11) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The winner will progress to the Qualifier 2 to face the loser of Qualifier 1. The team that loses the Eliminator will bow out of the TNPL 2021.
3. Qualifier 2
The TNPL 2021 Qualifier 2 will be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator. The winner will enter the final and face the winning team of Qualifier 1. The Qualifier 2 will be played on August 13.
4. Final
The TNPL 2021 Final to be played between the winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 on August 15 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
5. Time, Live Telecast, Live streaming
All the matches will start from 7.30 PM IST. The matches will be live on Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD, and live streaming is on Disney+ Hotstar.