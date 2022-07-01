TNPL 2022, Kovai Kings vs Madurai Panthers: Panthers topple Kings -- Report, Scorecard, Man Of The Match

The defeat was second in as many matches for Kovai Kings and they were confined to the 6th spot with 0 points, same as Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans.

Panthers now have 4 points and an all win record in two matches. But it was not so straightforward as the stats suggest.

KK vs MP: SCOREBOARD

Kovai Kings made 151 all out in 20 overs. Suresh Kumar (46 off 22 balls, 5 fours and 3 sixes) and U Mukilesh (50 off 38 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) were the main contributors to their total.

But what really hampered them was the regular loss of wickets and almost zero contribution from batters save these aforementioned two.

R Silambarasan was the main bowler for Panthers as he took 3 wickets while he was well supported by Sunny Sandhu and L Kiran Akash, who grabbed two wickets apiece.

Panthers made a heavy weather of the chase of 152 and lost wickets at regular intervals. KB Arun Karthik (38 off 33 balls, 6 fours) and J Koushik (27 off 21 balls, 3 fours, 1 six) played handy knocks.

But the real enforcer for Panthers was skipper N Sarangan Chathurved who made 75 off 45 balls with 4 fours and 6 sixes.

His knock helped Panthers survive a late flurry of wickets which was triggered by Kovai captain M Shahrukh Khan.

Shahrukh more known for his big hitting prowess had disappointed in his turn to bat scoring just 5. But made up for that slip-up taking 4 wickets for just 14 runs in just 2.5 overs.

It nearly pushed Kovai over the line but Panthers managed to eke out a two-wicket win with a ball to spare and keep pace with table leaders Nellai Super Kings, who have 6 points.