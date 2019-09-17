TNPL Fixing: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association forms committee to probe allegations

"Having received information of acts that would constitute, if accurate, offences under the regulatory framework of the TNPL, the TNCA had appointed a committee to enquire into the issue and submit a report and until the Committee has been afforded an opportunity to thoroughly examine the allegations and submit their report," the TNPL governing council chairman PS Raman said in a press release.

"... the TNCA is unable to make any statements on the specifics of the allegations concerning teams, players or officials," he said in the release. .

The TNCA in the release said: "the association wishes to issue this clarificatory statement in response to the media reports concerning alleged incidents of corruption in the 2019 TNPL."

The TNPL 2019 was brought under the purview of the revised BCCI Anti-Corruption Code and the BCCI-appointed Anti-Corruption Officers were deployed during the length of the tournament.

"The TNCA would however like to assure all stakeholders of the game of cricket that it has a zero tolerance policy towards any persons indulging in unethical practices which would subvert the faith of the public in the fairness of the matches," the TNPL Governing Council chairman said.

"The TNCA affirms its intention to stringently penalise any persons if found guilty to the fullest extent of the law," he added,

The Indian Express had reported that an internal investigation led by BCCI's anti-corruption unit (ACU) headed by Ajit Singh has been set in motion after evidence of corruption was found in the TNPL.

"Yes, some of the players have approached us and based on their statements, we have initiated an enquiry. We have also recorded their statement on how and when they received messages from the unknown person," Ajit Singh told ANI.

"Actually, there was a WhatsApp message that was sent by some unknown people and then the players approached the ACU. It can be anyone but we are sure that there is no international player involved," he said.