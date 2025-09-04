English Edition
De Zorzi ruled out for remaining England ODIs with hamstring injury

By Joel Sritharan

South Africa’s Tony De Zorzi has been ruled out for the remainder of the ODI series against England due to a hamstring injury.

De Zorzi sustained the injury while fielding in the first match, hurting his left hamstring while diving to deny Jos Buttler from scoring a boundary.

De Zorzi ruled out for remaining England ODIs with hamstring injury

The 28-year-old, who averages 36.86 in ODIs, was not required to bat in the opening game as the Proteas comfortably chased down a total of 132 with seven wickets in hand.

He is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Matthew Breetzke. De Zorzi was initially Breetzke’s replacement after the latter suffered a hamstring injury of his own against Australia, but he is now fit to return to the side.

There are still fitness concerns surrounding captain Temba Bavuma and key bowler Kagiso Rabada ahead of the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday.

Story first published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 8:47 [IST]
