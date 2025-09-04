Gianluigi Donnarumma Proud To Join Manchester City As Best Team In The World

US Open: Auger-Aliassime battles past De Minaur into the final four

US Open: Anisimova gets revenge over Swiatek at Flushing Meadows

Rasmus Hojlund Aims To Prove Himself In Serie A Return With Napoli

Cricket De Zorzi ruled out for remaining England ODIs with hamstring injury By Joel Sritharan Updated: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 8:47 [IST]

omnisport-MyKhel Team

South Africa’s Tony De Zorzi has been ruled out for the remainder of the ODI series against England due to a hamstring injury.

De Zorzi sustained the injury while fielding in the first match, hurting his left hamstring while diving to deny Jos Buttler from scoring a boundary.

The 28-year-old, who averages 36.86 in ODIs, was not required to bat in the opening game as the Proteas comfortably chased down a total of 132 with seven wickets in hand.

He is expected to be replaced in the lineup by Matthew Breetzke. De Zorzi was initially Breetzke’s replacement after the latter suffered a hamstring injury of his own against Australia, but he is now fit to return to the side.

There are still fitness concerns surrounding captain Temba Bavuma and key bowler Kagiso Rabada ahead of the second ODI at Lord’s on Thursday.