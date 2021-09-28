Two held in Pune as yet another IPL betting racket is busted

According to reports in local media, after getting a tip-off, the Pune police conducted raids at two different locations, and arrested two people from whom bundles of cash and mobile phones were recovered.

Both the arrested were produced before the court, and have now been sent to police custody for the next seven days.

IPL betting: Two arrested, Rs 93 lakh seized by Pune police https://t.co/zcx4V4hQ31 — Hindustan Times (@HindustanTimes) September 27, 2021

The two were identified as Ganesh Bhivraj Bhutada (50) of Trimurti Society in Rasta peth and Ashok Bhavarlal Jain (48) of Hyde Park in Market Yard.

"Commissioner Gupta received information about illegal operation of online betting on IPL cricket matches and he ordered action against them," read the statement by Pune police.

Four held in Indore

This is the third case of IPL betting and subsequent arrests happening in India in as many weeks since the cash-rich T20 franchise-based global tournament resumed in Middle East.

It may be recalled that earlier last wek, the police had busted a racket involved in betting on IPL matches and arrested four persons in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided an apartment in Lasudia area and nabbed four persons, additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch Guruprasad Parashar said.

People from Indore and nearby areas were found indulging in online betting through the accused Pankaj Rajput (25), Vishal Gupta (27), Piyush Mukut (25) and Kapil Choudhary (31), the official said.

The accused are linked to another punter Rohit Baghel and the police are on the lookout for him, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Arrests in Delhi too

Earlier, the Delhi Police has busted an IPL gambling racket and arrested five men from Badarpur in the southeastern parts of the national capital.

The accused were identified as Akash (30), Ahsan (30) and Sunit Kumar Sinha (37), all residents of Badarpur, Mukesh (42), a resident of Vinod Nagar, and Mohammad Shahjad (32), a resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

Information was received about gambling going on in a flat at Molarband Extension, Badarpur. A raid was conducted and five persons were found gambling on IPL matches. All five were arrested, a senior police officer said.

Two laptops, 13 mobile phones, a television set and cash amounting to Rs 52,000 were seized from their possession, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab the other accused.

(With inputs from local media/Agencies)