Two IPL seasons every year? Ravi Shastri makes a big statement

The league, which made its debut in 2008, is one of the most-eagerly awaited tournaments of the calendar. Speaking to Michael Vaughan, during the latest episode of Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club Podcast, Shastri made a big revelation as he said it wouldn’t surprise him if the IPL expands to two seasons in a year.

The glitzy T20 league sees not only India’s star players and huge talent pool in action, but top and upcoming players from around the world are also seen in action. Currently the leagues in a ten-team affair, with two new sides - Gujarat Giants (IPL 2022 winners) and Lucknow Super Giants - being added to the fray.

Shastri said, “I think you might have two seasons. I wouldn’t be surprised at all. You can have a full season with ten teams, but it could go to twelve teams in the future where the corridor of one and a half months stretches to two months.

“If bilateral cricket is reduced, you might well have a shorter format of the IPL in the latter half of of the year, where it’s more like on a World Cup kind of format which is like a knockout after a little while to decide who’s the winner,” said the former Indian all-rounder.

Shastri went on to add, that it was a basic case of demand and supply. With the league growing in popularity and viewership records being broken each year, the former India coach said the thought of two seasons is not a distant one as its just basic 'demand and supply’.

“So, all that is possible and it’s all driven by the money. It’s the demand. It’s demand and supply. Demand is that big for that kind of format. It’s great for the sport, great for the players, it’s great for the people around the sport, whether they’re broadcasters, whether they’re people who work around teams.”

Backing his statement, Shastri added that not only do players benefit from it, but it benefits the hospitality industry and a lot of people get work from the league. Shastri went on to call the league an industry 'of its own’.

“It’s great for the hospitality industry. Like the hotels were full again this year with the IPL being played, especially after COVID times, so it was a massive relief. It’s an industry on its own now,” stated Shastri.