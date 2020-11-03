Cricket
Two men arrested for IPL betting in Jammu

By Pti

Jammu, Nov 3: Police on Monday (Nov. 2) arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in illegal betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches here, officials said.

On specific information, a police team raided a shop at Gomanhasa on the outskirts of the city and apprehended two persons involved in illegal betting on IPL matches, they said.

Those arrested have been identified as Pawan Kumar and Abhimanu. Rs 69,000 betting amount was seized from their possession, the officials said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Several other arrests have been made throughout the country during the ongoing edition of the tournament. The T20 event, which kicked off on September 19, is being played in the UAE due to the coronavirus. The IPL final will be held on Nov. 10.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 3, 2020, 12:47 [IST]
