UAE ILT20 Gulf Giants Full Squad: Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton roped in by franchise

This is the first cricket franchise of Adani Sportsline, which owns teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) by the name of Gujarat Giants.

Squad:

The Gulf Giants' side included some leading T20 names like Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, David Wiese, Tom Banton, and Shimron Hetmyer. England all-rounder Chris Jordan played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2022. Chris Lynn has played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the past in the IPL while explosive England batter Tom Banton was also part of the KKR side.

Namibia cricketer David Wiese has also offered his services in the past in the IPL when he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. West Indies swashbuckler Shimron Hetmyer plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Coach:

Former Zimbabwe captain and 2010 ICC World T20 winning coach (England), Andy Flower has been appointed as the team's head coach for the inaugural season of the UAE ILT20. Flower brings three decades of cricketing experience. He was the head coach of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants until recently.

Flower has previously coached the national teams, England and Afghanistan, as well as franchise teams such as Punjab Kings (IPL), Maratha Arabians (Abu Dhabi T10), Multan Sultans (PSL), St Lucia Kings (CPL) and Delhi Bulls (Abu Dhabi T10).

