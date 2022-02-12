Unsold Player in IPL 2022: Full List of Unsold Players in IPL Auction 2022

While Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar hit the jackpot on day one of the two day auction, some IPL stalwarts like Raina and Smith remained unsold when their names were drawn out for the bidding process as 204 players found takers of the 299 that were auctioned.

Apart from the former India star and Australia run-machine, capped players like Amit Mishra, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Shakib Al Hasan, Adil Rashid and Mujeeb Zadran also had no takers.

On day 2 of the auction, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma and Piyush Chawla were among the notable unsold players. In total 95 players remained unsold at the end of the auction, while 301 were not auctioned at all from the 600 players list.

Here is the full list of unsold players with their base price in IPL 2022 Auction:

Player Name Country C/U/Associate Base Price in INR Suresh Raina India Capped 2 Crore Steve Smith Australia Capped 2 Crore Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Capped 2 Crore Amit Mishra India Capped 1.50 Crore Adil Rashid England Capped 2 Crore Imran Tahir South Africa Capped 2 Crore Mujeeb Zadran Afghanistan Capped 2 Crore Adam Zampa Australia Capped 2 Crore Rajat Patidar India Uncapped 20 Lakh Mohammed Azharuddeen India Uncapped 20 Lakh Vishnu Solanki India Uncapped 20 Lakh Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal Associate 40 Lakh M. Siddharth India Uncapped 20 Lakh Aaron Finch Australia Capped 1.50 Crore Marnus Labuschagne Australia Capped 1 Crore Dawid Malan England Capped 1.50 Crore Eoin Morgan England Capped 1.50 Crore Cheteshwar Pujara India Capped 50 Lakh Saurabh Tiwary India Capped 50 Lakh Sheldon Cottrell West Indies Capped 75 Lakh Ishant Sharma India Capped 1.50 Crore Qais Ahmad Afghanistan Capped 50 Lakh Piyush Chawla India Capped 1 Crore Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa Capped 1 Crore Ish Sodhi New Zealand Capped 50 Lakh Sachin Baby India Uncapped 20 Lakh Ricky Bhui India Uncapped 20 Lakh Himanshu Rana India Uncapped 20 Lakh Harnoor Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh Himmat Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh Virat Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh Arzan Nagwaswalla India Uncapped 20 Lakh Akash Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh Yash Thakur India Uncapped 20 Lakh Vasu Vats India Uncapped 20 Lakh Mujtaba Yousuf India Uncapped 20 Lakh Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka Capped 50 Lakh George Garton England Capped 50 Lakh Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Capped 50 Lakh Ben Mcdermott Australia Capped 50 Lakh Reece Topley England Capped 75 Lakh Andrew Tye Australia Capped 1 Crore Sandeep Warrier India Capped 50 Lakh Shubhum Arora India Uncapped 20 Lakh Rohan Kadam India Uncapped 20 Lakh Tom Kohler-Cadmore England Uncapped 40 Lakh Sameer Rizvi India Uncapped 20 Lakh Apoorv Wankhade India Uncapped 20 Lakh Atharva Ankolekar India Uncapped 20 Lakh Prashant Chopra India Uncapped 20 Lakh Ben Dwarshuis Australia Uncapped 30 Lakh Pankaj Jaswal India Uncapped 20 Lakh Yuvraj Chudasama India Uncapped 20 Lakh Midhun Sudhesan India Uncapped 20 Lakh Martin Guptill New Zealand Capped 75 Lakh Roston Chase West Indies Capped 1 Crore Ben Cutting Australia Capped 75 Lakh Moises Henriques Australia Capped 1 Crore Akeal Hosein West Indies Capped 50 Lakh Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand Capped 75 Lakh Pawan Negi India Capped 50 Lakh Dhawal Kulkarni India Capped 75 Lakh Kane Richardson Australia Capped 1.50 Crore Laurie Evans England Uncapped 40 Lakh Hayden Kerr Australia Uncapped 20 Lakh Saurabh Kumar India Uncapped 20 Lakh Shams Mulani India Uncapped 20 Lakh Dhruv Patel India Uncapped 20 Lakh Atit Sheth India Uncapped 20 Lakh Utkarsh Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh David Wiese Namibia Associate 50 Lakh Kennar Lewis West Indies Uncapped 40 Lakh B.R. Sharath India Uncapped 20 Lakh Sushant Mishra India Uncapped 20 Lakh Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka Uncapped 20 Lakh Colin Munro New Zealand Capped 1.50 Crore Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe Capped 50 Lakh Kaushal Tambe India Uncapped 20 Lakh Shivank Vashisth India Uncapped 20 Lakh Rahul Chandrol India Uncapped 20 Lakh Kulwant Khejroliya India Uncapped 20 Lakh Mukesh Kumar Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh Gerald Coetzee South Africa Uncapped 20 Lakh Ninad Rathva India Uncapped 20 Lakh Akash Madhwal India Uncapped 20 Lakh Amit Ali India Uncapped 20 Lakh Pratyush Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh Lalit Yadav India Uncapped 20 Lakh Shubham Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh Chinntla Readdi India Uncapped 20 Lakh Bharat Sharma India Uncapped 20 Lakh Ashutosh Sharma India Uncapped 20 Lakh Duan Jansen South Africa Uncapped 20 Lakh Khizar Dafedar India Uncapped 20 Lakh Rohan Rana India Uncapped 20 Lakh