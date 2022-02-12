Cricket
Unsold Player in IPL 2022: Full List of Unsold Players in IPL Auction 2022

By

Bengaluru, February 13: Suresh Raina and Steve Smith were among the unsold buys at the two-day IPL 2022 Mega Auction, held in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12) and Sunday (February 13).

While Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar hit the jackpot on day one of the two day auction, some IPL stalwarts like Raina and Smith remained unsold when their names were drawn out for the bidding process as 204 players found takers of the 299 that were auctioned.

Apart from the former India star and Australia run-machine, capped players like Amit Mishra, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Shakib Al Hasan, Adil Rashid and Mujeeb Zadran also had no takers.

On day 2 of the auction, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma and Piyush Chawla were among the notable unsold players. In total 95 players remained unsold at the end of the auction, while 301 were not auctioned at all from the 600 players list.

Here is the full list of unsold players with their base price in IPL 2022 Auction:

Player Name Country C/U/Associate Base Price in INR
Suresh Raina India Capped 2 Crore
Steve Smith Australia Capped 2 Crore
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh Capped 2 Crore
Amit Mishra India Capped 1.50 Crore
Adil Rashid England Capped 2 Crore
Imran Tahir South Africa Capped 2 Crore
Mujeeb Zadran Afghanistan Capped 2 Crore
Adam Zampa Australia Capped 2 Crore
Rajat Patidar India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Mohammed Azharuddeen India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Vishnu Solanki India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal Associate 40 Lakh
M. Siddharth India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Aaron Finch Australia Capped 1.50 Crore
Marnus Labuschagne Australia Capped 1 Crore
Dawid Malan England Capped 1.50 Crore
Eoin Morgan England Capped 1.50 Crore
Cheteshwar Pujara India Capped 50 Lakh
Saurabh Tiwary India Capped 50 Lakh
Sheldon Cottrell West Indies Capped 75 Lakh
Ishant Sharma India Capped 1.50 Crore
Qais Ahmad Afghanistan Capped 50 Lakh
Piyush Chawla India Capped 1 Crore
Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa Capped 1 Crore
Ish Sodhi New Zealand Capped 50 Lakh
Sachin Baby India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Ricky Bhui India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Himanshu Rana India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Harnoor Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Himmat Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Virat Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Arzan Nagwaswalla India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Akash Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Yash Thakur India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Vasu Vats India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Mujtaba Yousuf India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka Capped 50 Lakh
George Garton England Capped 50 Lakh
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Capped 50 Lakh
Ben Mcdermott Australia Capped 50 Lakh
Reece Topley England Capped 75 Lakh
Andrew Tye Australia Capped 1 Crore
Sandeep Warrier India Capped 50 Lakh
Shubhum Arora India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Rohan Kadam India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Tom Kohler-Cadmore England Uncapped 40 Lakh
Sameer Rizvi India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Apoorv Wankhade India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Atharva Ankolekar India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Prashant Chopra India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Ben Dwarshuis Australia Uncapped 30 Lakh
Pankaj Jaswal India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Yuvraj Chudasama India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Midhun Sudhesan India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Martin Guptill New Zealand Capped 75 Lakh
Roston Chase West Indies Capped 1 Crore
Ben Cutting Australia Capped 75 Lakh
Moises Henriques Australia Capped 1 Crore
Akeal Hosein West Indies Capped 50 Lakh
Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand Capped 75 Lakh
Pawan Negi India Capped 50 Lakh
Dhawal Kulkarni India Capped 75 Lakh
Kane Richardson Australia Capped 1.50 Crore
Laurie Evans England Uncapped 40 Lakh
Hayden Kerr Australia Uncapped 20 Lakh
Saurabh Kumar India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Shams Mulani India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Dhruv Patel India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Atit Sheth India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Utkarsh Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh
David Wiese Namibia Associate 50 Lakh
Kennar Lewis West Indies Uncapped 40 Lakh
B.R. Sharath India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Sushant Mishra India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka Uncapped 20 Lakh
Colin Munro New Zealand Capped 1.50 Crore
Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe Capped 50 Lakh
Kaushal Tambe India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Shivank Vashisth India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Rahul Chandrol India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Kulwant Khejroliya India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Mukesh Kumar Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Gerald Coetzee South Africa Uncapped 20 Lakh
Ninad Rathva India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Akash Madhwal India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Amit Ali India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Pratyush Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Lalit Yadav India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Shubham Singh India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Chinntla Readdi India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Bharat Sharma India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Ashutosh Sharma India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Duan Jansen South Africa Uncapped 20 Lakh
Khizar Dafedar India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Rohan Rana India Uncapped 20 Lakh
Comments

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 21:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2022

