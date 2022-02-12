Unsold Player in IPL 2022: Full List of Unsold Players in IPL Auction 2022

Bengaluru, February 13: Suresh Raina and Steve Smith were among the unsold buys at the two-day IPL 2022 Mega Auction, held in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12) and Sunday (February 13).
While Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar hit the jackpot on day one of the two day auction, some IPL stalwarts like Raina and Smith remained unsold when their names were drawn out for the bidding process as 204 players found takers of the 299 that were auctioned.
Apart from the former India star and Australia run-machine, capped players like Amit Mishra, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Shakib Al Hasan, Adil Rashid and Mujeeb Zadran also had no takers.
On day 2 of the auction, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Ishant Sharma and Piyush Chawla were among the notable unsold players. In total 95 players remained unsold at the end of the auction, while 301 were not auctioned at all from the 600 players list.
Here is the full list of unsold players with their base price in IPL 2022 Auction:
|Player Name
|Country
|C/U/Associate
|Base Price in INR
|Suresh Raina
|India
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Shakib Al Hasan
|Bangladesh
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Amit Mishra
|India
|Capped
|1.50 Crore
|Adil Rashid
|England
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Imran Tahir
|South Africa
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Mujeeb Zadran
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|Capped
|2 Crore
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Mohammed Azharuddeen
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Vishnu Solanki
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Nepal
|Associate
|40 Lakh
|M. Siddharth
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Aaron Finch
|Australia
|Capped
|1.50 Crore
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Australia
|Capped
|1 Crore
|Dawid Malan
|England
|Capped
|1.50 Crore
|Eoin Morgan
|England
|Capped
|1.50 Crore
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|India
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Saurabh Tiwary
|India
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Sheldon Cottrell
|West Indies
|Capped
|75 Lakh
|Ishant Sharma
|India
|Capped
|1.50 Crore
|Qais Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|Capped
|1 Crore
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|South Africa
|Capped
|1 Crore
|Ish Sodhi
|New Zealand
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Sachin Baby
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Ricky Bhui
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Himanshu Rana
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Harnoor Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Himmat Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Virat Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Arzan Nagwaswalla
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Akash Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Yash Thakur
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Vasu Vats
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Mujtaba Yousuf
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Charith Asalanka
|Sri Lanka
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|George Garton
|England
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|Afghanistan
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Ben Mcdermott
|Australia
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Reece Topley
|England
|Capped
|75 Lakh
|Andrew Tye
|Australia
|Capped
|1 Crore
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Shubhum Arora
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Rohan Kadam
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|England
|Uncapped
|40 Lakh
|Sameer Rizvi
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Apoorv Wankhade
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Atharva Ankolekar
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Prashant Chopra
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Ben Dwarshuis
|Australia
|Uncapped
|30 Lakh
|Pankaj Jaswal
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Yuvraj Chudasama
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Midhun Sudhesan
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|Capped
|75 Lakh
|Roston Chase
|West Indies
|Capped
|1 Crore
|Ben Cutting
|Australia
|Capped
|75 Lakh
|Moises Henriques
|Australia
|Capped
|1 Crore
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Scott Kuggeleijn
|New Zealand
|Capped
|75 Lakh
|Pawan Negi
|India
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Dhawal Kulkarni
|India
|Capped
|75 Lakh
|Kane Richardson
|Australia
|Capped
|1.50 Crore
|Laurie Evans
|England
|Uncapped
|40 Lakh
|Hayden Kerr
|Australia
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Saurabh Kumar
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Shams Mulani
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Dhruv Patel
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Atit Sheth
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Utkarsh Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|David Wiese
|Namibia
|Associate
|50 Lakh
|Kennar Lewis
|West Indies
|Uncapped
|40 Lakh
|B.R. Sharath
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Sushant Mishra
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Matheesha Pathirana
|Sri Lanka
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Colin Munro
|New Zealand
|Capped
|1.50 Crore
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|Capped
|50 Lakh
|Kaushal Tambe
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Shivank Vashisth
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Rahul Chandrol
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Mukesh Kumar Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Ninad Rathva
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Akash Madhwal
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Amit Ali
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Pratyush Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Lalit Yadav
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Shubham Singh
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Chinntla Readdi
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Bharat Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Ashutosh Sharma
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Duan Jansen
|South Africa
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Khizar Dafedar
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
|Rohan Rana
|India
|Uncapped
|20 Lakh
