The Uttar Pradesh T20 League 2025 marks the return of high-voltage cricket action to North India, promising a vibrant mix of local talent, experienced professionals, and IPL stars. From August 17 to September 6, the league transforms the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Cricket Stadium in Lucknow into the cricketing epicenter for over three weeks of fierce battles and electrifying entertainment.

Now in its third season, the league has become a key platform for aspiring cricketers from Uttar Pradesh to shine on a big stage, while also attracting the attention of the national selectors thanks to the presence of several players with IPL and India experience. It follows a double round-robin format, with each team playing the others twice ahead of knockout playoffs - culminating in a showpiece final that crowns the state's T20 champions for 2025.

Defending champions Meerut Mavericks, who clinched last year's trophy in a nail-biting contest, look to retain their crown against five determined rivals, each representing the cricketing spirit and culture of their city.

Teams in UP T20 League 2025

Meerut Mavericks, Kanpur Superstars, Noida Kings, Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, Lucknow Falcons, Kashi Rudras

Each team's roster combines promising UP talent, domestic stalwarts, and marquee names, ensuring competitive balance across the league.

UP T20 League 2025 Squads; Full List of Players of all Six Teams

Meerut Mavericks

Divyansh Joshi, Divyansh Rajput, Madhav Kaushik, Rinku Singh, Rituraj Sharma, Sachin Singh, Swastik Chikara, Ritik Vats, Vishal Chaudhary, Akshay Dubey, Aditya Kumar Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Rajat Sansarwal, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar, Yash Garg, Zeeshan Ansari

Noida Kings

Anivesh Choudhary, Kavya Teotia, Mohamed Amaan, Nalin Mishra, Priyanshu Pandey, Rahul Rajpal, Mohammed Aashiyan, Prashant Veer, Shivam Chaudhary, Aditya Sharma, Ajay Kumar, Jasmer Dhankar, Karn Sharma, Kunal Tyagi, Mohammad Sharim, Naman Tiwari

Gorakhpur Lions

Almas Shaukat, Anchit Yadav, Nishant Kushwah, Siddharth Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Akshdeep Nath, Prince Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Aryan Juyal, Dhruv Jurel, Hardeep Singh, Abdul Rehman, Ankit Chaudhary, Kunal Yadav, Purnank Tyagi, Rohit Dwivedi, Vishal Nishad, Yash Dayal

Lucknow Falcons

Akshu Bajwa, Mohammad Saif, Priyam Garg, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Singh, Kritagya Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Vipraj Nigam, Aaradhya Yadav, Pranjal Saini, Shoaib Siddiqui, Abhinandan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navneet Kumar, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh

Kanpur Superstars

Adarsh Singh, Inzamam Hussain, Manav Sindhu, Sameer Rizvi, Yashu Pradhan, Saubhagya Mishra, Shubham Mishra, Aaqib Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Priyanshu Gautam, Vineet Panwar

Kashi Rudras

Abhishek Goswami, Aranav Baliyan, Shubham Chaubey, Sudhanshu Sonkar, Uvais Ahmad, Yashovardhan Singh, Amar Chaudhary, Karan Sharma, Rishabh Rajput, Saksham Rai, Upendra Yadav, Atal Bihari Rai, Bhavy Goyal, Deepanshu Yadav, Harsh Payal, Shiva Singh, Shivam Mavi, Sunil Kumar