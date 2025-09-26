Cricket Usain Bolt Reveals Cricket as His Early Inspiration, Calls Hard Work the Key to Success By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 16:12 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Mumbai, Sep 26: Sprint legend Usain Bolt, regarded as the fastest man in history, has revealed that his journey to track and field greatness was inspired by cricket. Speaking during a Fireside Chat at the Jamnabai Narsee Campus on Friday (September 26), the Jamaican icon said watching talented cricketers give their all on the field motivated him to push boundaries in athletics.

"For me, I was a huge cricket fan growing up. Watching the talent, the way they worked, pushed themselves, and carried themselves inspired me at a young age to work hard and be the best I could be," Bolt, who is DreamSetGo's first Dream Icon to visit India, shared. DreamSetGo is India's first premium bespoke sports experiences and travel platform.

Cricket as the Foundation of Bolt's Passion

Bolt, who retired in 2017 after an illustrious career, holds the 100m world record of 9.58 seconds and remains the only track and field athlete with eight Olympic golds and 11 World Championship titles. Jamaica, his homeland, has produced several cricketing greats like Michael Holding, Courtney Walsh, Chris Gayle, and Jeff Dujon, all of whom may have influenced Bolt's mindset.

When asked to sum up his journey to greatness in three words, the 39-year-old emphasized hard work, dedication, and resilience. "It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to the sport. I loved track and field, and I worked very hard at it. It was never easy, but I wanted to be the best in the world. I pushed myself through injuries, doubts, and tough times to reach the top," he said.

Defending Olympic Gold Harder Than Winning It

Bolt also agreed with Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra's belief that defending an Olympic gold medal is tougher than winning it the first time. "I think defending is harder. Winning the first one is easier, but when you're being chased, the pressure is bigger. Defending my second Olympic gold was definitely tougher," he admitted.

Post retirement, Bolt briefly tried professional football, but his legacy as the "Lightning Bolt" on the track continues to inspire young athletes worldwide.