Usman Khawaja misses India Flight due to Visa Issues, Shares Hilarious Post on Social Media

The Australia team has already left for India in different groups, but Khawaja is the only player who is yet to depart for India due to complications. On Wednesday afternoon, the player shared a social media post which cleared that his visa issue was not yet resolved.

The player posted, "Me waiting for my Indian Visa like...#stranded #dontleaveme #standard #anytimenow." He also added a picture of actor Wagner Moura in the Netflix Web Series Narcos in the post, which kind of depicts a person tired of waiting.

Khawaja will be flying out to India on Thursday as the Aussie team are set to spend four days in Bengaluru before relocating to Nagpur to play the first Test.

Khawaja, who is of Pakistan descent, has had difficulties acquiring an Indian visa in the past as well. The player was in the Australia squad for the 2013 and 2017 Test series tours, but has had his fair share of issues with his visa. He was initially denied a visa to play in the T20 Champions League back in 2011, but the Indian high commission resolved the issue later.

The opener has been a pivotal player for Australia since his return to the Test side. He has scored 1275 runs at a gigantic average of 79.68 since his comeback and has scored 5 Test centuries. The player was also awarded the Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the year in the Cricket Australia awards ceremony in Sydney.

The 36-year-old has played in 56 Tests for Australia, but is yet to play a Test match in India, which he will be hoping to break in the upcoming tour.

India and Australia are currently topping the ICC Test Championship 2021-23 table and the visitors will be hoping to stay at the top after the conclusion of the series. The four-match Test Series of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on February 9. The four Tests will be played in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamshala and Ahmedabad respectively.