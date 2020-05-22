Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls

Talking about the Sharks, they stood strong in fielding but had a tough time to chasing the target. Whereas, MT Bull's captain Andrew Mansale has been the only player who has managed to reach a double-digit score. The Bulls will aim to put up a better performance against the Sharks, hoping to register their first win in this season of Vanuatu T10 League.

Weather Report:

The sky is expected to remain clear during the first match on 23 May 2020. The average temperature is expected to range between 21-27 degree Celsius.

Pitch Report:

The tournament opener of Vanuatu Blast T10 Legaue saw that the pitch assisted team which batted first. The pacers found it difficult and were restricted for some movement. The pitch is likely to play same on Saturday afternoon as well.

Probable XIs

Ifira Sharks: Bethan Moli, William Yamak, Alex Stephan, Fernando Laumae, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Apolinaire Stephan, Obed Yoseph, Michael Avock, Jamal Vira (WK).

MT Bulls:

Clement Tommy (WK), Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Julian Tommy, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson.

Captain: Andrew Mansale

Vice-captain: Nalin Nipiko

Best 14: Alex Stephan, William Yamak, Stephane Sandy, Nalin Nipiko, Michael Avock, Apolinaire Stephan, Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Rival Samson.

Match Details

Date: 23 May 2020

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App