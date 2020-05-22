Cricket
Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls

Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Ifira Sharks vs MT Bulls

New Delhi, May 22: The third match of the Vanuatu Blast T10 League will see Ifira Sharks lock horns with MT Bulls on Saturday (May 23). Both teams have played one match each against Mighty Efate Panthers and have begun their campaign with a loss. Andrew Mansale led the MT Bulls whereas Nalin Nipiko will captain the Ifira Sharks.

Talking about the Sharks, they stood strong in fielding but had a tough time to chasing the target. Whereas, MT Bull's captain Andrew Mansale has been the only player who has managed to reach a double-digit score. The Bulls will aim to put up a better performance against the Sharks, hoping to register their first win in this season of Vanuatu T10 League.

Weather Report:

The sky is expected to remain clear during the first match on 23 May 2020. The average temperature is expected to range between 21-27 degree Celsius.

Pitch Report:

The tournament opener of Vanuatu Blast T10 Legaue saw that the pitch assisted team which batted first. The pacers found it difficult and were restricted for some movement. The pitch is likely to play same on Saturday afternoon as well.

Probable XIs

Ifira Sharks: Bethan Moli, William Yamak, Alex Stephan, Fernando Laumae, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Apolinaire Stephan, Obed Yoseph, Michael Avock, Jamal Vira (WK).

MT Bulls:

Clement Tommy (WK), Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Julian Tommy, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson.

Captain: Andrew Mansale

Vice-captain: Nalin Nipiko

Best 14: Alex Stephan, William Yamak, Stephane Sandy, Nalin Nipiko, Michael Avock, Apolinaire Stephan, Clement Tommy, Damien Chilia, Godfrey Mangau, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Wamjeo Wotu, Andrew Mansale, Rival Samson.

Match Details

Date: 23 May 2020

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Live Streaming: SportsTiger App

More CRICKET News


Story first published: Friday, May 22, 2020, 20:32 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2020

