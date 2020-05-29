Vanuatu Blast T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: MT Bulls vs Ifira Sharks

The MT Bulls have lost two matches out of three in the competition and as a result sit on the last position in the table. However, MT Bulls won their last match against Mighty Efate Panthers and will be eager to collect another win, Ifira Sharks have won and lost one match each.

They will want to repeat their performance from the previous encounter between these two sides when Ifira Sharks defeated MT Bulls by 4 wickets in the 3rd match of the tournament. The Sharks restricted the Bulls to just 61/6 from 10 overs and chased down the target in 8.5 overs, registering a four-wicket win. With both teams are looking to move up the points table, we can expect a thrilling match between these two sides.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear and sunny throughout the day with no interruptions to disrupt the play.

Pitch Report

Hybrid Oval of the Vanuatu Cricket Ground has short boundaries straight down the ground and on the leg side. The pitch is conducive for batting but the two matches involving Ifira Sharks were very low-scoring games. Fast bowlers get the purchase from the surface and have picked up wickets in the previous matches. There hasn't been much help for the spinners on this pitch.

The two matches involving Ifira Sharks were very low-scoring games while the other two games were high scoring games. The Ifira Sharks possess quality bowlers but their batting is prone to collapse. Thus, we can expect another low-scoring contest between the two sides in this match.

Andrew Mansale will be the best choice for Captain for this match. He is the main player for MT Bulls along with Patrick Matautaava. Both the players are in good form and capable of delivering match-winning knocks.

For Ifira Sharks, Nalin Nipiko scored 35 runs in two matches and picked two wickets at an economy rate of 4.12. He is the player who is most likely to deliver for his team with both bat and ball. Stephane Sandy, Obed Yoseph and Apolinaire Stephen are the other players who have accumulated most points for Sharks.

Probable Playing XIs

MT Bulls

Patrick Matautaava, Clement Tommy (WK), Philip Tsione, Andrew Mansale (C), Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Wamjeo Wotu, Rival Samson, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Darren Wotu

Ifira Sharks

Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira (WK), William Yamak, Bethan Moli, Apolinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Michael Avock, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy

Captain: Andrew Mansale

Vice-Captain: Nalin Nipiko

Best 14

Wicketkeeper: Clement Tommy, Bethan Moli

Batsmen: Philip Tsione, W Wotu, W Yamak

All-Rounders: Andrew Mansale, Nalin Nipiko, Patrick Matautaava, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira

Bowlers: Obed Yoseph, Apolinaire Stephen, Godfrey Mangau, Eddie Mansale

Match Details

Date: 30 May 2020

Time: 9:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground, Hybrid Oval

Live Streaming and Live Ball-by-Ball Commentary: SportsTiger