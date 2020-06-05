Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Vanuatu Blast T10 League Match 8: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Ifira Sharks vs Mighty Efate Panthers

By

New Delhi, June 5: The second match on Saturday in Vanuatu T10 League 2020 will see Ifira Sharks take on Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground.

All the 3 teams in the tournament have played 4 matches each and Mighty Efate Panthers are on top of the points table with 6 points. Ifira Sharks occupy the second place with a points tally of 4 points.

These two teams have faced against each twice before in the tournament. Both times, Mighty Efate Panthers have come out on top convincingly. In match 2, they won by 5 wickets with 14 balls to spare after dismissing Sharks for a paltry 35. In match 5, they won by 30 runs after posting a target of 99 runs for the Sharks.

Weather Report:

The weather is expected to be partly sunny and partly cloudy throughout the day. Chances of rainfall during the duration of this match are low.

Pitch Report

The Hybrid Oval of the Vanuatu Cricket Ground has short boundaries straight down the ground and on the leg side. The pitch is conducive for batting but the three out of four matches involving Ifira Sharks have been low-scoring games. Fast bowlers get the purchase from the surface and have picked up wickets in the previous matches. There hasn't been much help for the spinners on this pitch.

Analysis

The favourites for this match are definitely Mighty Efate Panthers as they have beaten Sharks twice before. Mighty Efate Panthers have a very balanced team and their batters and bowlers have delivered consistent performances in this tournament. Meanwhile, the Ifira Sharks possess quality bowlers but their batting is prone to collapses.

I am expecting a strong reply from Sharks in this match as they need a win to confirm their place in the final. Plus, Mighty Efate Panthers are also due to play in match 7 scheduled just before this match and they could potentially confirm their place in the final in that match. So Panthers could relax a bit in this match giving Sharks an opportunity to capitalise.

Joshua Rasu will be the best choice for Captain for this match. He is the main player for Mighty Efate Panthers along with Simpson Obed and Wesley Vira. These players are in good form and capable of delivering match-winning performances.

For Ifira Sharks, Nalin Nipiko is the player who has performed well for his team with both bat and ball. Stephane Sandy, Niko Unavalu and Apollinaire Stephen are the other players who have accumulated most points for Sharks.

Probable Playing XIs

Mighty Efate Panthers: Joshua Rasu (C), Lazaro Carlot, Jarryd Allan, Wesley Vira, Simpson Obed, McMillan Markia, Alfred Carlot, Selwyn Garae, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Tony Tamata

Ifira Sharks: Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira (WK), William Yamak, Bethan Moli, Apollinaire Stephen, Niko Unavalu, Michael Avock, Fernando Laumae, Vince Vira, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy.

Captain: Joshua Rasu

Vice-Captain: Nalin Nipiko

Best 14:

Wicketkeeper: Jarryd Allan, Bethan Moli

Batsmen: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, W Yamak

All-Rounder: Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Simpson Obed, Vince Vira

Bowlers: Obed Yoseph, Apollinaire Stephen, Tony Tamata, Niko Unavalu, Wesley ViraMatch Details

Date: 6th June 2020

Time: 09:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground - Hybrid Oval

Live Streaming: SportsTiger

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 226,770 | World - 6,692,694
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 19:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 5, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue