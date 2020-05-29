Vanuatu T10 Super League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Mighty Efate Panthers vs Ifira Sharks

Panthers have played three games so far winning two of them to get to the top of the points table. In the last match against Sharks, we saw a double batting collapse as Sharks crumbled to 35 runs only, and Panthers took 7.4 overs to win by wickets. Panther's Simpson Obed, Joshua Rasu, and Tony Tamata took 3 wickets each against the Sharks. Whereas for Sharks, Stephane Sandy only gave 3 runs and clinched a wicket in his two-over spell.

Panthers' all-rounder, Joshua Rasu will be the pick of the match as all eyes will be locked on him. Rasu scored a dashing 69 runs off just 29 balls against MT Bulls. So far, he has plucked 5 wickets in the league.

Obed Yoseph clinched two wickets at an expense of two runs against MT bulls and has shown best performance with ball for Sharks so far. Nalin Nipiko who scored 33 runs not out against the Bulls is the highest scorer for his team.

Injury Updates

The last match of Vanuatu T10 Super League was played on 23 May where all the players walked off the ground pretty fresh even after a long day. No injuries have been reported yet. We will update the prediction as soon as we get any information regarding the same.

Weather Report

The weather will be mostly sunny but we can expect a little drizzle as clouds have covered the ground a day before. The temperature will be somewhere between 23 to 29 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch is an absolute batting paradise were run-scoring is easy. The pitch has seen scores reach nearly 100 in 4 out of the 8 innings so far. We can expect big scores in the range of 100-120 runs in this match. Captains will look to bat first.

Captain: Joshua Rasu of Panthers will be the pick as a captain, a perfect player. As we know, he will be opening for the winning team & on the other hand, he is an all-rounder performing well with both bat and bowl. So, without a doubt, Rasu should be the captain.

Captain: Joshua Rasu

Vice-Captain: Nalin Nipiko, opening batsman for Sharks and bowling for the team as well. Double reason to select Nalin as your Vice-captain for the Fantasy team.

Probable XIs

Mighty Efate Panthers

Jarryd Allan (WK), Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, Simpson Obed, Wesley Vira, Tony Tamata, McMillan Markia, Shem Sala, Kendy Kenneth, Kenny Tari, Selwyn Garae

Ifira Sharks

Jamal Vira (WK), William Yamak, Stephane Sandy, Nalin Nipiko, Obed Yoseph, Apolinaire Stephen, Alex Stephen, Bethan Moli, Vince Vira, Michael Avock, Fernando Laumae.

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: Jarryd Allan

Batsmen: Joshua Rasu, Lazaro Carlot, William Yamak, Bethan Moli, Alex Stephen

Bowler: Wesley Vira, Tony Tamata, Obed Yoseph, Apolinaire Stephen

All-Rounder: Simpson Obed, Stephane Sandy, Nalin Nipiko, Vince Vira

Match Details

Date: 30 May 2020

Time: 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground, Hybrid Oval

Live Streaming: SportsTiger