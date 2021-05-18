Veda Krishnamurthy says BCCI offered support during family crisis time; downplays Sthalekar comments

It led to the talk that the BCCI is not serious about women's cricket and their attention has been devoted on the IPL 2021 and men's tour to England for WTC Final and a bilateral Test series.

However, Veda tweeted on Tuesday (May 18) that the BCCI indeed got in touch with her through secretary Jay Shah and offered all the support.

"Have been tough last month for me and family and I'd like to sincerely thank the @BCCI & Mr @jayshah sir for calling me few days back and extending support in these unprecedented times. Many thanks sir @BCCIWomen," Veda tweeted.

Former Australian cricketer and now a commentator Lisa Sthalekar was the first person to take a jibe at the BCCI for not contacting Veda, who was stranded in turmoil after the family crisis.

"Whilst not selecting Veda for the upcoming series maybe justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received a communication from the BCCI, just to even check how she is coping. A true association must deeply care about its players and not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed.

"As a past player the ACA has reached out daily to see how we are and provided all kinds of service. If there was a need for player association in India it is surely now. The stress, anxiety, fear and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individual and inadvertently affect the game," Sthalekar had written on Twitter.