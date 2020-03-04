Venkatesh Prasad among five short-listed candidates for selector job

The committee comprising former India cricketers Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik met in Mumbai and scrutinised 44 applications.

"They have called former spinner Sunil Joshi, Prasad, cricketer-turned-commentator Lakshman Sivaramakrishnan, former medium pacer Harvinder Singh and spinner Rajesh Chauhan for interviews tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI.

The CAC will replace outgoing selection panel chief MSK Prasad and fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, the high-profile candidate, surprisingly did not make the cut for interviews.